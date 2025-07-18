Street artists bring fresh look to gray wall in Tallinn's Paavli Quarter

Street artists have brought a fresh new look to a once gray wall on Paavli tänav in the the Estonian capital's Põhja-Tallinn district. The new street art wall features works by 27 different artists, and reflects a desire to bring more color, culture and collaboration to the area.

"The idea to turn the drab-looking concrete wall on Paavli tänav into an open-air art gallery came from Salme Kulmar, organizer of the RUA (Rurual Urban Art) Festival. Salme contacted us and presented her idea, which we were really happy to support," said Põhja-Tallinn District Elder Külli Tammur.

"It was a real community engagement project, with 27 different artists painting their works on the concrete canvas. Even though all the designs were very different, the end result is fresh, cool and enjoyable," Tammur added.

"The completion of the art wall symbolizes the direction we want to take in the development of the Paavli Quarter – more color, more culture and more collaboration. We believe that creative projects enrich the urban space and bring people together on both a visual and community level," said Anett Randvee, creative director of Põhja-Tallinn's Paavli Quarter

The new street art wall on Paavli tänav in Põhja-Tallinn. Source: Põhja-Tallinn Municipality

---

