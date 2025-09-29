Gallery: Estonian street artist Von Bomb makes new work at ERR's TV House

On Sunday morning, a new work by Estonian street artist Von Bomb appeared on the Gonsiori tänav side of the fence surrounding ERR's new TV House (Telemaja) building.

The work is called "Beach please!" and was created with the tagline "A brief lesson in Estonian culture."

Von Bomb has been making street art since 2010 and his work can be spotted in numerous Estonian cities. One of Von Bomb's best-known works is "Ülemiste tüdruk" ("The Girl from Ülemiste") – the largest street art piece in the Baltics –– which was completed exactly ten years ago.

ETV's new show "Lühhike öppetus Eesti kultuurist" ("A Brief Lesson in Estonian Culture") will air for the first time on October 31.

The 16-part series first focuses on the early periods of Estonian culture before moving on to the present day.

---

