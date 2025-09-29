X!

Gallery: Estonian street artist Von Bomb makes new work at ERR's TV House

News
Estonian street artist Von Bomb's new work in Tallinn.
Open gallery
27 photos
News

On Sunday morning, a new work by Estonian street artist Von Bomb appeared on the Gonsiori tänav side of the fence surrounding ERR's new TV House (Telemaja) building.

The work is called "Beach please!" and was created with the tagline "A brief lesson in Estonian culture."

Von Bomb has been making street art since 2010 and his work can be spotted in numerous Estonian cities. One of Von Bomb's best-known works is "Ülemiste tüdruk" ("The Girl from Ülemiste") – the largest street art piece in the Baltics –– which was completed exactly ten years ago.

ETV's new show "Lühhike öppetus Eesti kultuurist"  ("A Brief Lesson in Estonian Culture") will air for the first time on October 31.

The 16-part series first focuses on the early periods of Estonian culture before moving on to the present day.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Preparations underway at Tallinn polling stations for local elections

19:52

Competition hots up ahead of Saturday's Tartu City Marathon

19:48

Estonia to celebrate International Music Day with 100 concerts across the country

19:35

Estonian Eurovision star joins EKRE for local elections

19:12

Gallery: Estonian street artist Von Bomb makes new work at ERR's TV House

18:45

Tartu Illustration Festival taking place this Saturday at Aparaaditehas

18:10

Watchdog: Elections advertising space must be available to competitors

17:53

Former education minister found guilty in criminal case Updated

17:30

Estonian football clubs call for suspension of UEFA 'solidarity' funds for Russian sides

16:46

Ain Käpp: Returning growth will push entrepreneurs into a new crisis

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.09

Minister: Rheinmetall ammunition plant offer did not suit Estonia

27.09

'Foreign' drone fragment found in southwestern Estonia

09:43

Gas stations' price war ushers in new fuels market situation in Estonia

27.09

Migration quota for 2026 in Estonia far from being met

28.09

Gallery: US troops practice landing exercise on Kaberneeme beach

17:53

Former education minister found guilty in criminal case Updated

19:35

Estonian Eurovision star joins EKRE for local elections

28.09

Tallinn launches Song Festival Grounds area detailed plan

09:05

Expert: Gasoline shortage makes war in Ukraine visible to Russian society

14:00

Tallinn loses €40,000 in parking fines during provider's transition period

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo