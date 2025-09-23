Gallery: Estonian artist Robin Nõgisto opens vibrant solo show in Viimsi

Painter Robin Nõgisto's new show "Rainbows Per Minute" has swept through Viimsi Artium's Contemporary Art Gallery, drenching the circular space in a storm of color.

Nõgisto's paintings unfold like vivid dreams, each detail alive in its own right. The mundane collides with the grotesque and pop culture fuses with personal mythology.

"As I see it, my works exist outside the aura of any specific era, yet they are inevitably influenced by all the visual experiences I've absorbed since childhood," Nõgisto said.

Robin Nõgisto is a young artist with a background in street art and a bachelor's degree in painting from the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA). His solo exhibitions have been held in various galleries across Tallinn, and abroad, he has presented work at Art Basel Miami Beach in the U.S. and in the Olympiade Culturelle, the official cultural program of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

In 2018, Nõgisto was nominated for the Akzo Nobel Art Prize, and in 2024 he won the prize with the work "Portable Pocket Television."

"Rainbows Per Minute" runs at Viimsi Artium's Contemporary Art Gallery through Sunday, November 16.



