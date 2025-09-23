X!

Gallery: Estonian artist Robin Nõgisto opens vibrant solo show in Viimsi

News
Robin Nõgisto's
Open gallery
13 photos
News

Painter Robin Nõgisto's new show "Rainbows Per Minute" has swept through Viimsi Artium's Contemporary Art Gallery, drenching the circular space in a storm of color.

Nõgisto's paintings unfold like vivid dreams, each detail alive in its own right. The mundane collides with the grotesque and pop culture fuses with personal mythology.

"As I see it, my works exist outside the aura of any specific era, yet they are inevitably influenced by all the visual experiences I've absorbed since childhood," Nõgisto said.

Robin Nõgisto is a young artist with a background in street art and a bachelor's degree in painting from the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA). His solo exhibitions have been held in various galleries across Tallinn, and abroad, he has presented work at Art Basel Miami Beach in the U.S. and in the Olympiade Culturelle, the official cultural program of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

In 2018, Nõgisto was nominated for the Akzo Nobel Art Prize, and in 2024 he won the prize with the work "Portable Pocket Television."

"Rainbows Per Minute" runs at Viimsi Artium's Contemporary Art Gallery through Sunday, November 16.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

Related

play the game

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:41

Thesis: Too little attention paid to survivor's guilt

15:06

Britain's Royal Tank Regiment takes over as NATO battlegroup lead unit

14:30

RIA completes new version of Estonia's DigiDoc app for Android devices

14:05

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

14:03

Disc golfer Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste 6th in DGPT Vermont round

13:48

Bank of Estonia postpones return of growth yet again in latest forecast

13:34

Vikerraadio marks European Day of Languages with 'The Man Who Spoke Snakish' game

13:09

Tallinn apartment building told to hire safety specialist for one cleaner

12:31

Mark Lajal through to Orléans round two after epic encounter

12:25

Eerik-Niiles Kross: Let us trust what the EDF and allies are doing

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

20.09

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

14:05

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

22.09

Estonian gas stations end Neste-initiated price war

22.09

Iconic retro Northeastern Estonian cafe ends 31-year run amid economic strain

22.09

Allies condemn Russia's violation of Estonian airspace in UN Security Council

22.09

Estonia's budget expenses to rise by almost €1 billion more than revenues in 2026

22.09

Small plane crashes in Ida-Viru County after pilot error

22.09

Estonia plans more paid enrollment in master's and doctoral studies

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo