Estonian artist's bold, Spanish-influenced art fills unique coastal gallery

Andres Sütevaka's vibrant abstract paintings have taken over Viinistu Art Harbor's Barrel Gallery, housed in repurposed water tanks on Estonia's northern coast.

The exhibition at Barrel Gallery, "There is a Masquerade in This Endless Melting Night," brings together works by Sütevaka from the past several years.

The gallery itself is part of Estonia's first public private art museum, set in a former fishing village on the country's northern coast east of Tallinn, and gallerist and curator Tiiu Truus said the rough industrial setting is an especially good match for Sütevaka's expressive paintings.

"There's no doubt that Andres Sütevaka's work and creations really shine in these industrial tanks," Truus said. "This is the best location to showcase his work."

Sütevaka has worked in an abstract expressionist style for the past 20 years. He said his painting is largely driven by the challenge of working out color, composition and texture.

"My painting is like a game of chess," he said. "I put one color in place, then sit back in my armchair and light a cigarette. Then I look and combine."

He creates much of the texture using a technique of his own. He pours several liters of textured material onto a canvas laid on the floor, then has only minutes to shape the composition with large spatulas.

The material dries for about 24 hours before he removes parts with a palette knife, refining the surface as he goes.

Years in Barcelona

Sütevaka lived in Barcelona from 2014 through 2021, and Truus noted that the fingerprints of his years there are evident in his work, particularly in his bold use of color.

"When you come visit, you'll clearly see the strong Spanish influence," she said. "You don't find this kind of cacophony of color among other Estonian artists. This kind of exuberance and combinations of color — there's no doubt this is Spanish influence."

Sütevaka's exhibition will remain open at Barrel Gallery in Viinistu through September 4.

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