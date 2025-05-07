Stencibility Festival brings dozens of street artists to Tartu

The program for the international Stencibility Street Art Festival, taking place in Tartu from June 12 to 15, will this year feature a jam session, a treasure hunt, tours, and exhibitions.

Artists Krashkid (Germany) and Pidžin (Lithuania) will leave their mark on the streets of Tartu, arriving for an extended spray-painting retreat and spending nearly two weeks creating artwork. During the festival, street artists Trexus (Lithuania), Ettoja (Lithuania), uuk.kivi (Estonia), Noitakallio (Finland), Stryts (Lithuania), 1999 (Estonia), PINKA (Latvia), Skrūve (Latvia), Bikti (Latvia) and several others will create works across various neighborhoods in Tartu. Anna Weidebaum (Estonia) and @ruu.ter8 (Estonia) will debut their first-ever street art pieces in the cityscape. The festival program is curated by Kadri Lind and Sirla.

"We're delighted that such a strong and vibrant street art community has developed both in Estonia and in our neighboring countries, and that many of them will now come together in Tartu at the start of summer to create together. Stencibility is like a grand celebration of street art, welcoming street artists, enthusiasts and all Tartu residents," said the festival's chief organizer, Sirla.

Stencibility is an international street art festival that has been held in Tartu since 2010.

