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Tartu's Stencibility festival to spotlight young street artists

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Collaborative piece created on a Central Tartu bridge during a Stencibility street art jam in 2025.
Collaborative piece created on a Central Tartu bridge during a Stencibility street art jam in 2025. Source: Carol Soovik
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Tartu's Stencibility Street Art Festival returns June 11–14 with nearly 20 artists from around the world, putting a spotlight on youth creativity across Estonia's second city.

The international street art festival unveiled its 2026 program and artist lineup, featuring homegrown talent alongside guests from as far as Argentina. This year's edition also aligns with Tartu's role as European Youth Capital 2026.

"We're very happy when more young artists hit the streets to create," said festival organizer Sirla, adding that Tartu offers a supportive environment for that.

Artists coming to Tartu include Facio (Argentina), Yubia (Spain), Thobek (Latvia), A. Bran (Lithuania), Danny Rumbl (Netherlands), Staselė Jakunskaitė (Lithuania), Tron Karton (Latvia) and El Rughi (Italy), along with several Estonian creators such as Sigrit Villido, Seljo, Maari Soekov, Sänk and Kairo.

Works will be created on donor walls provided by the city, residents and local businesses.

Sirla said the 2026 program will include "My First" street art works for beginners, youth workshops and a citywide treasure hunt.

Other public programming will include street art and sticker workshops, a pop-up store as well as guided tours of Supilinn and the Pärmivabrik site in Annelinn.

The festival will close with a street art jam to create a large collaborative mural on the bus station end of Turusild Bridge.

Founded in 2010, Stencibility is dedicated to free and independent street art, from murals to stickers, stencils, paste-ups and spontaneous interventions.

The annual event has become a fixture of Tartu's cultural scene, producing works visible in countless locations across the city.

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Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

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