Tartu's Kompanii tänav to be pedestrianized over summer

A central Tartu street is soon to be converted to a pedestrian-friendly summer hub.

Kompanii tänav runs off Town Hall Square and parallel to Vabaduse pst. While currently open to road traffic and home to several cafés, the city library, an art museum, and the Elektriteater cinema, from Thursday, May 7, the street will be fully pedestrianized.

This will bring outdoor café areas, seating, seasonal greenery, bicycle racks, an information board for cultural events, and a public book cabinet, all in cooperation with local institutions and businesses.

The change will mean opportunities being created for smaller events, exhibitions, and other activities, Tartu City Government said.

"We want Kompanii tänav to become a place in summer where people want to stop and spend time. A more pedestrian-friendly space will help bring the lively atmosphere of Town Hall Square to a side street and make the entire Old Town area more cohesive," said Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform).

The stretch of Kompanii tänav from Küütri tänav to Town Hall Square will be closed to parking too, from May 7 to September 30.

Access to emergency services and service vehicles will be ensured, while parking with a disabled person's parking card will be available along Vabaduse pst., in the taxi parking area.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!