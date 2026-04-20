University of Tartu launches harassment, bullying and discrimination study

The University of Tartu has launched a "large-scale" study into sexual harassment, workplace bullying and discrimination at the higher education facility.

The study is conducted by a University of Tartu research group in cooperation with the Human Resources Office and the Equal Treatment Strategy Committee.

The study focuses on gender-based and sexual harassment, but also deals with experiences of workplace bullying and discrimination, characteristics that may increase the risk of harassment or unequal treatment, and awareness of ways to get help.

So far, insufficient data have been collected among staff regarding attitudes towards sexual harassment.

Head of the research group Kai Part, a gynaecologist and associate professor, said the study aims to collect reliable data.

Kai Part. Source: Alana Proosa

"The more people participate, the better we can understand the main issues, expectations and needs, and make proposals to improve the situation based on the survey results," she said.

Adding: "University members with no immediate experience of these issues are also encouraged to take part."

The university said in a statement that little is known about the factors that facilitate or hinder the identification of, intervention in, and resolution of cases of sexual harassment.

It is also unclear who the main risk groups for sexual harassment are, or what impact harassment has on health, learning, and career, it added.

Kristi Kuningas, head of the Human Resources Office, said the results will help the university better understand the experiences of the university community and take further steps to improve prevention, support and equal treatment.

Graduating students and loved ones at the University of Tartu (TÜ). Source: Andres Tennus/University of Tartu

"A safe and respectful learning and working environment is extremely important for the university, and the university takes harassment cases seriously," she said.

From April 20, all University of Tartu staff and students will receive an email invitation to participate in a study.

One part of the study is a questionnaire, which can be completed in Estonian or English in the LimeSurvey environment. Completing the questionnaire takes approximately 10–20 minutes.

In addition, focus group interviews will be conducted in autumn 2026, and participants may indicate their willingness to participate in them at the end of the questionnaire.

Participation in the study is voluntary.

The responses cannot be linked to individuals, IP addresses are not collected, and email addresses are used solely for sending the invitation, the university said.

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