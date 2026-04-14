System error sends 2,550 false zero scores to Tartu University applicants

Thousands of students received incorrect zero-score notifications on Monday after a system malfunction at the Ministry of Education disrupted University of Tartu academic test results, causing widespread confusion.

Approximately 2,550 high school seniors vying for admission to the University of Tartu were notified that their applications were marked as removed from competition. For many degree programs, scoring at least 70 points—or 75 points for certain majors—guarantees a study place, provided the candidate completes secondary education and meets language requirements.

Some students, fearing their university plans were over, quickly registered for the U.S.-based Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) as an alternative. Unlike the local academic test, the SAT is a paid service costing more than €100.

Getter Musting, chief communications specialist at the University of Tartu, said the first inquiry regarding the error arrived at 11:04 a.m. on Monday. The university notified candidates about the protocol-related problem at 11:48 a.m.

Musting added that the university does not yet have detailed information on why the error occurred and has asked the Ministry of Education, as the administrator of the admissions information system (SAIS), to investigate.

The university has contacted candidates through SAIS to explain the situation, and Musting confirmed that all correct results have now been entered. The Ministry of Education and Research promised to provide more detailed information on the cause of the error on Tuesday.

Problems with information systems are not unfamiliar in Estonia's education system. In February, it emerged that the new gymnasium admissions information system, SAIS3, could not be used this year to admit basic school students because the ministry failed to complete the platform in time.