International admissions start at Tartu University

The main building of the University of Tartu.
The main building of the University of Tartu. Source: University of Tartu
The University of Tartu invites international students interested in English-taught curricula to submit their applications in DreamApply. Studies will start at the beginning of September 2025.

This year, the University of Tartu offers admission to 29 curricula, including 26 master's programs, two bachelor's programs and an integrated curriculum in medicine.

Applicants can use the curriculum search system that gives an overview of the available programs, has a convenient search option and helps find a program that best suits their needs. Both those who will graduate in summer 2025 and those who have graduated in the previous years are welcome to apply.

Applications to international master's studies can be submitted until 15 March and applications to bachelor's studies and integrated studies in Medicine until 15 April. However, there is one exception – the application deadline for the Erasmus Mundus joint master's program Excellence in Analytical Chemistry, coordinated by the University of Tartu, is 5 January.  

Application requirements depend on the curriculum. For detailed information, see the web page of the particular curriculum. Estonian applicants can start submitting their applications to international curricula in the admission information system SAIS on 1 February. For more information, see the University of Tartu admissions website.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

