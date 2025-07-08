X!

SAT scores gaining popularity in University of Tartu special admissions

News
The main building of the University of Tartu.
The main building of the University of Tartu. Source: University of Tartu
News

The number of applicants using SAT scores for special admission to the University of Tartu has risen 38 percent over the past year. The Estonian university credits the increase to greater awareness of the popular U.S. standardized test and a broader rise in bachelor's program applicants.

One option for special admissions used at the University of Tartu (TÜ) is the academic test, which assesses applicants' logical reasoning and ability to apply provided information. The academic test is also a mandatory entrance exam for the school's medicine, dentistry and psychology programs.

However, the academic test can be substituted with the equivalent SAT, an English-language standardized test widely used for college and university admissions in the United States.

This year's numbers show growing interest in the SAT as an alternative, with the number of applicants using SAT scores instead of taking the academic test rising from 109 to 177 on year.

Unlike TÜ's academic test, the SAT features more standardized tasks that are easier to study for.

The current academic test also lacks separate sections on vocabulary and reading comprehension, which the SAT does include.

According to Tuuli Kaldma, head of admissions at TÜ, the rise in SAT-based applicants is due to increased awareness of the test among young people coupled with the overall high number of applications this year.

While the number of bachelor's program applicants at the university is up 16 percent, the number applying with SAT scores has grown by more than 38 percent.

Kaldma also believes that for those whose native language isn't Estonian, the English-language SAT may be easier to take than the university's Estonian-language academic test.

Gerli Silm, chair of the University of Tartu's academic test examination board, confirmed that the basis for equating the SAT with the academic test is score distributions from previous years.

If an applicant scores higher than 65 out of 100 on the academic test, it guarantees admission to most fields of study at the University of Tartu. For the SAT, the equivalent threshold is a 1250 out of 1600.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

watch live

song festival news

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:47

SAT scores gaining popularity in University of Tartu special admissions

12:50

Elering plans to raise transmission service fee by almost 40 percent

11:24

Estonia's state app-as-ID function goes live Updated

10:57

Books, button accordions and dill seeds all in demand at Tallinn libraries

10:55

How much rain fell during Estonia's 2025 Song Festival?

09:53

Sidewalk stopping ban posing challenges for many Tallinn businesses

08:56

Domestic, foreign tourists increased in spring

08:29

Expert: Good relations with Russia appear to be Trump's long-term priority

07:52

Economist: Tax rises are pushing up price increases

07:25

Alleged Estonian human trafficker detained at Lithuanian border after Poland boosts checks

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.07

Watch again: 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival main concert

06.07

Almost 90,000 people gathered for 'Iseoma' Song Festival's final concert

06.07

Helicopter crashes into sea near Estonia's Saaremaa island

06.07

Several Estonian universities see highest admissions in years

07.07

German central banker: Spillover from €1 trillion plan will reach Estonia

07.07

Cool summer keeping tourists away from Southeastern Estonia

05.07

Over 34,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food

07.07

Gallery: Helicopter brought back to shore after sea crash between Saaremaa and Vilsandi

07:25

Alleged Estonian human trafficker detained at Lithuanian border after Poland boosts checks

07.07

Reform Party to continue in Tallinn city government coalition Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo