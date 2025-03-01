Estonian universities prepare for next year's admissions amid stricter rules

Some universities in Estonia are raising admission standards. Declining math scores, which one rector described as "catastrophic," and shifting student behavior challenge higher education.

More students are delaying enrollment. Language and subject requirements are becoming stricter ahead of the next academic year.

Admission numbers remain stable at the University of Tartu. Tallinn University is tightening language requirements. TalTech is expanding its intake and introducing new programs.

Hendrik Voll, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), raised serious concerns about declining math proficiency. He said this directly impacts university admissions.

He said: "Admission to the university is only possible with a broad mathematics exam. Our minimum threshold is 50 out of 100 points, essentially a C-minus."

"Out of 14,000 births, only 2,700 to 2,800 manage to pass the exam above this level 19 years later. This essentially is a catastrophe," Voll added.

TalTech is set to begin accepting applications earlier than other universities.

At the same time, close to 40 percent of TalTech applicants have already completed high school before applying. This percentage is steadily rising.

Voll added: "This trend applies after bachelor's studies as well. People tend to work for a year or two before pursuing a master's degree when they feel the need for additional knowledge."

TalTech aims to admit more students next academic year than last year. Just over 2,900 students enrolled last year.

The expansion is driven by a new administrative contract with the government. It supports increasing enrollment in IT and engineering fields.

"In the upcoming academic year, we definitely aim to admit over 3,000 students," Voll said.

Five new programs are to be launched in the fall. This includes a new focus on artificial intelligence within the informatics curriculum.

Meanwhile, at the University of Tartu (TÜ), high school graduates make up two-thirds of those admitted. This is according to Tuuli Kaldma, head of admissions.

She said: "In full-time studies, the majority are still high school graduates. One reason young men often apply a year later is mandatory military service."

The number of study places at the University of Tartu remains between 2,600 and 2,700 bachelor's students. No changes to admission requirements are planned.

"With bachelor's admissions, we use both state and entrance exams. Students can also register for the academic test. Scoring 65 points guarantees admission to most University of Tartu programs," Kaldma added.

Tallinn University (TLÜ) has raised its Estonian language proficiency requirements. This applies to students applying to Estonian-language programs.

"Since language proficiency has improved due to more Estonian-language instruction in secondary schools, we now expect all applicants to meet a B2 level before admission," said Helen Joost, head of academic affairs.

A growing trend across Estonia has been students delaying higher education. Many opt instead for gap years, work experience, or other pursuits before beginning university.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!