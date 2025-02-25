Young researchers in Estonia: Degree aside, doctoral studies a well of skills

Young specialists who have earned a doctoral degree say it has generally been beneficial in their professional lives and has not caused any drawbacks. Rather than valuing the prestigious title itself, they place greater importance on the analytical and project management skills acquired during their studies.

"There can never be too many people with a doctoral degree. A PhD program provides certain thinking and communication skills, and applying these skills does not necessarily require working in the specific field of your dissertation," says Tanel Mahlakõiv, director of translational research at Icosagen. According to him, the ability to analytically solve problems is highly useful in everyday professional life as well.

Mahlakõiv was one of five panelists at a recent career conference organized in Tartu by the Estonian Doctoral School project. Alongside him, the discussion on the value of a PhD included Kadri Haljas, CEO of Triumph Research; actress and voice coach Maarja Mitt-Pichen; Martin Liira, a researcher in geology at the University of Tartu; and Petri-Jaan Lahtvee, an associate professor of biotechnology at Tallinn University of Technology. Each of the five has had a different personal journey. In the wake of the discussion, ERR spoke with four of them about their path to earning a doctorate and its significance in their careers.

The conversation also touched on who young specialists with a doctoral degree would recommend the same path to. "Personally, I think the most reasonable choice is for those who want to pursue research, delve deep into a specific topic and create added value. If you just want to know more about something, then a PhD program might be a bit too demanding for that," Haljas notes.

No downsides

All the panelists agreed that their doctoral degrees have personally benefited them and none have ever felt the need to hide their qualifications. They also do not know of anyone who has had to conceal their PhD. However, the importance of their degree varies in their current professional roles. "I'm not convinced that a PhD adds much to my work as an artist in the theater world, but it certainly does as a theater pedagogue," notes Maarja Mitt-Pichen.

Martin Liira, who works at both the University of Tartu and the Estonian Geological Service, points out that in the academic sector, a doctoral degree is an essential part of the career model. "Maybe I'm a bit optimistic, but I believe that more jobs will emerge outside academia for people with PhDs. The economy in Estonia and the broader region is becoming increasingly knowledge-based," he adds.

Mitt-Pichen, Kadri Haljas and Tanel Mahlakõiv are all now involved in business to varying degrees. They acknowledge that while a doctoral degree has not been a decisive factor in their careers, it has enhanced their professional value. "People looking for a private tutor have told me that they saw on my LinkedIn profile that I have a PhD. For them, it made my services seem more credible," recalls Mitt-Pichen.

According to Haljas, in the startup world, the title of CEO carries more weight than a PhD. However, she does not see her degree as a disadvantage in her role. "When a company is led by someone with a PhD, the sustainability and perseverance that come with that can hopefully add significant value, particularly when negotiating various contracts," she reflects.

Mahlakõiv is the most skeptical about the necessity of a PhD outside academia. In his view, skills and knowledge are the most valued assets in business. Having completed a postdoctoral fellowship in the United States, he acknowledges that at least in the American pharmaceutical industry, a PhD can offer a certain advantage. "However, if a company finds someone with the right skills and expertise but without a doctoral degree, it is often not an obstacle," he remarks.

Sign of dedication

What does earning a doctoral degree say about a person? According to Maarja Mitt-Pichen, it reflects resilience and a strong will to develop oneself. "In Estonia's education system, where I believe the approach to doctoral studies is quite rigorous, you can't just get the degree as a formality. You actually have to do something and commit to it," she says.

Kadri Haljas agrees that a PhD demonstrates the ability to stay dedicated to a specific topic for an extended period. "In today's fast-moving society, this is a significant asset — being able to sustain that focus. It's a sign of perseverance and mental endurance," she adds.

Meanwhile, Martin Liira and Tanel Mahlakõiv emphasize the skills acquired during doctoral studies. Liira points out that his current job is completely unrelated to the topics he researched during his PhD. "The most valuable thing I took from my doctoral work was learning other skills: how to find information, how to approach solving new questions," he lists.

Mahlakõiv, however, argues that even a PhD from a prestigious American university does not guarantee dedication and motivation. He says he has met highly motivated master's students as well as Ivy League PhDs with no real interests or skills. "A PhD itself doesn't do anything. It's just three letters after your name. The assumption is that it comes with knowledge and skills, but if someone lacks those, they won't be very successful in the job market either," he states.

Companions and a freedom to act a big help

During their studies, all the panelists faced difficult moments, but none of these challenges proved fatal to their pursuit of a doctoral degree. "For me, the worst burnout of my life happened during my PhD," admits Kadri Haljas. She pursued her doctorate in Finland because, unlike Estonia at the time — where doctoral stipends were very low — she was able to focus solely on her studies there. "About halfway through, I hit a point where I realized that in the end, only my supervisor would read these articles and my dissertation would probably only be read by my mother," she recalls.

At that moment, Haljas questioned whether she had the strength to finish her PhD. However, her desire to pursue a research career ultimately outweighed the discomfort. "Everyone likely experiences difficult moments during this period. But after investing so many years, it's not worth giving up — you should push through and keep going," she now reflects. Maarja Mitt-Pichen agrees, saying that quitting a PhD is a matter of personal ethics — she could not abandon something she had started. "I tend to be stubborn in a good way — if I've started something, I try to see it through to the end," she says.

For Martin Liira, doctoral studies were relatively smooth, largely because he was surrounded by supportive people. "We had a research group where everyone supported each other and my supervisor was very motivated. That definitely helped me stay on track," he explains. It also helped that his dissertation built upon topics he had already explored in his bachelor's and master's theses. He agrees that working alone would have made the PhD experience much harder: "I don't think I would have completed my doctorate if I had had to do it entirely on my own."

Tanel Mahlakõiv's most challenging moments came in the first year of his PhD when his research topics felt scattered and he struggled to find a clear direction. However, he saw this as a natural part of the learning process. "In the end, I was given a lot of freedom to explore different directions in virology and immunology. That approach paid off — I was able to publish a lot precisely because I experimented with different things," he recalls.

His academic path took him to Finland, France, Germany, Africa and the United States. Looking back, Mahlakõiv values the skills and experiences he gained from working with people from diverse cultural backgrounds. "If I had worked in a highly concentrated manner on just one project, I might not have published as much. My doctoral studies wouldn't have been as successful," he reflects.

Who wants a doctorate?

For readers who are still uncertain about whether to pursue a PhD, Martin Liira believes that the decision has likely already been made deep down. "If someone is seriously considering it, that means the effort and potential benefits of a PhD are already somewhat balanced in their mind — or even leaning toward the benefits. In that case, they should go for it," he suggests.

Kadri Haljas recommends doctoral studies for those aiming for an academic career, while Maarja Mitt-Pichen sees it as a good fit for those who want to become experts in a specific field. When friends from creative backgrounds have asked her for advice, she has encouraged them to think carefully. "Do you really want to commit and do you have the time and resources? This is not something you can do on the side while working full-time. It's more than just studying," she emphasizes.

Tanel Mahlakõiv would recommend a PhD to those who truly enjoy research-related work and are motivated by discovering and analyzing new things. "You control your own time — you largely decide what you research and do. That's important. In a regular job, life can become monotonous, but research work is different," he reflects.

At the same time, Mahlakõiv believes that PhDs today are often produced in an almost mechanical fashion. "There are strict requirements to meet, a certain number of hours to be spent in the lab and supervisors are often extremely busy. The focus on quality isn't always there," he notes. He adds that much depends on the relationship between supervisor and student, the funding available for research groups and the freedom to experiment with different topics. "There are cases where someone completes their bachelor's, master's and PhD all in the same lab. In such cases, you have to ask: what is the real progression from one level to the next? What is the added value being created?" he questions.

Nevertheless, Mahlakõiv agrees with Liira that the world is becoming increasingly complex, making education and the skills gained from a PhD more valuable. "Knowing how to manage projects, build professional networks, secure funding and all those soft skills — these are only beneficial," says Liira. Haljas also wants to encourage young people to take on the PhD journey. "For today's young people, it might seem like an overwhelming, long and heavy burden. But I really want to encourage them — it's worth it," she states.

But what would the four panelists be doing if they didn't have a PhD? Liira, who has many interests, believes he would still be looking for excitement and novelty in his work. "I probably would have just done a PhD at a different university. I can't imagine not having done it," says Haljas. Mahlakõiv, meanwhile, emphasizes that he never pursued a degree just for the sake of having one — science has always been a way of life for him. "The coolest moments in my career have probably been sitting in a dark room, looking through a microscope at something no one else has ever seen before," he describes. Mitt-Pichen, on the other hand, believes she would still be an actress and voice coach, even without a doctorate. "Maybe I would just have a little less confidence in my expertise," she admits.

In the 2023/2024 academic year, a total of 262 doctoral dissertations were defended in Estonia, including those defended externally. The University of Tartu led with 126 dissertations, followed by Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) with 81. The Estonian University of Life Sciences ranked third with 23 dissertations, while Tallinn University was fourth with 18. The Estonian Academy of Arts saw six doctoral defenses last academic year, while the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater and the Estonian Business School each had four.

Kadri Haljas, Petri-Jaan Lahtvee, Martin Liira, Tanel Mahlakõiv and Maarja Mitt-Pichen took part in the discussion panel "How Has a Doctoral Degree Influenced Career Choices and Expanded Professional Opportunities?" at the Estonian Doctoral School Career Conference in Tartu on February 11.

--

