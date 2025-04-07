Estonian Business School announces search to appoint new rector

The Estonian Business School (EBS), the oldest of its kind in the Baltics, announced on Monday that it has begun the search for a new rector.

Since 2020, Meelis Kitsing, who is also a professor of political economy, has held the post of rector of EBS. The school itself was established in 1988.

The future rector is expected to be an internationally recognized academic leader with strong links to top universities and research communities around the world.

The rector will also be required to actively contribute to Estonia's development by working with Estonian universities, as well as research and other public institutions.

The new rector will be elected by an Electoral Board, formed by the Estonian Business School Council. The candidate selected by the Electoral Board will undergo a vote of confidence by the Estonian Business School Senate. The new rector will then be confirmed in office.

The term of office of the rector-elect will start on September 1, 2025 and last five years.

EBS is located at Lauteri tänav 3 in Tallinn and also has a Helsinki branch at the Domus Gaudium campus.

---

