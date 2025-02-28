Pippi Lotta Enok sets new Estonian women's pentathlon record

Estonian athlete Pippi Lotta Enok shattered the domestic pentathlon record by getting 4,593 points at the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Track & Field Championships in Texas, securing victory in a fierce battle and cementing her status among Europe's top multi-event athletes.

The Estonian competes for the University of Oklahoma.

Enok's score surpassed the previous Estonian record, held by Kaie Kand since 2009, by 13 points.

This performance marked a 182-point improvement from Enok's own earlier personal best of 4,411, set only last month.





Pippi Lotta Enok is Oklahoma's first SEC champion! pic.twitter.com/Xhqn2K86c1 — Oklahoma T&F & XC (@OU_Track) February 27, 2025

Despite her record-setting performance, the competition on the day was fierce.

Enok secured the title by just 37 points over runner-up, Latvian Sofija Jakušina (Texas A&M), who also set a PB.

The Estonian cleared 60 meters hurdles in 8.46, high jumped 1.81, shot put 12.64, long jumped 6.40, and ran 800 meters in 2:14.72.

: Pentathlon (60 Meter Hurdles)



Pippi Lotta Enok clocks a PR (8.46) and Ally Stephenson matches her career best (8.54) in section 4. Angel Richmore records 8.74 in section 3.



Up next ➡️ High Jump pic.twitter.com/YIrYSKP4ux — Oklahoma T&F & XC (@OU_Track) February 27, 2025

: Pentathlon (High Jump)



Pippi Lotta Enok with a PR and the 5th-best jump in OU history, 1.81m (5'11.25")! Angel Richmore records a season-high 1.78m and Ally Stephenson clears a PB of 1.69m. pic.twitter.com/ScxfeicVot — Oklahoma T&F & XC (@OU_Track) February 27, 2025

Out of five events, she set a PB in three, demonstrating steady growth across multiple disciplines.

In the world season rankings, Enok claimed fourth place behind Finn Saga Vanninen (4,843), Ireland's Kate O'Connor (4,683), and Polish-American Paulina Ligarska (4,615).

