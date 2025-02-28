X!

Pippi Lotta Enok sets new Estonian women's pentathlon record

Pippi Lotta Enok.
Pippi Lotta Enok. Source: Oklahoma T&F & XC
Estonian athlete Pippi Lotta Enok shattered the domestic pentathlon record by getting 4,593 points at the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Track & Field Championships in Texas, securing victory in a fierce battle and cementing her status among Europe's top multi-event athletes.

The Estonian competes for the University of Oklahoma.

Enok's score surpassed the previous Estonian record, held by Kaie Kand since 2009, by 13 points.

This performance marked a 182-point improvement from Enok's own earlier personal best of 4,411, set only last month.

Despite her record-setting performance, the competition on the day was fierce.

Enok secured the title by just 37 points over runner-up, Latvian Sofija Jakušina (Texas A&M), who also set a PB.

The Estonian cleared 60 meters hurdles in 8.46, high jumped 1.81, shot put 12.64, long jumped 6.40, and ran 800 meters in 2:14.72.

Out of five events, she set a PB in three, demonstrating steady growth across multiple disciplines.

In the world season rankings, Enok claimed fourth place behind Finn Saga Vanninen (4,843), Ireland's Kate O'Connor (4,683), and Polish-American Paulina Ligarska (4,615).

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Pippi Lotta Enok sets new Estonian women's pentathlon record

