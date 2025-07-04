Gallery: Edward von Lõngus works show up on Song Festival Grounds overnight

On Thursday morning, the Song Festival Grounds team was met with a surprise: overnight, street artist Edward von Lõngus had created several new works of art on the ticket booths.

The artworks were created on the Oru ticket booths at the Song Festival Grounds. One of them even invites viewers to write their own names on the wall.

Edward von Lõngus is one of Estonia's most well-known street artists, whose works often appear unexpectedly in public spaces and sharply address social, political and cultural themes. He uses stencil techniques and blends humor, irony and references to Estonian history and identity in his creations.

