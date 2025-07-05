X!

Watch again: Song and Dance Festival Grand Procession

Photo: Kaupo Kalda
Over 40,000 singers, musicians and dancers paraded through Tallinn to the Song Festival Grounds on Saturday afternoon before the start of the festival's opening concert.

Around 45,000 people gathered for the parade in the city center, with the first participants setting off toward the Song Festival Grounds starting at 1 p.m.

The procession was led by the so-called procession head, followed by groups from Hiiu County, Ida-Viru County, Jõgeva County, Järva County, Lääne County, Lääne-Viru County, Põlva County, Pärnu County, the city of Pärnu, Rapla County, Saare County, Tartu County, the city of Tartu, Valga County, Viljandi County, Võru County, Harju County, international groups, nationwide and professional ensembles, with Tallinn forming the tail of the procession.

The route ran from Freedom Square along Pärnu maantee, Narva maantee and Pirita tee to the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds.

On Sunday, July 6, the final concert of the Song Festival will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Traffic changes

As a result, the city center and Narva maantee were closed to regular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Streets will reopen gradually after the parade and concerts conclude.

Photos by ERR's Siim Lõvi and the Song and Dance Festival Foundation.

Drone photographs by Kaupo Kalda.

This article was updated to add the galleries and additional information about the parade.

Editor: Helen Wright, Marcus Turovski

