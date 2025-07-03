X!

Watch again: First 'Iseoma' Dance Festival performance

Photo: Siim Lõvi /ERR
On Thursday, July 3, the XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival "Iseoma" gets underway with the first performance of the Dance Festival at the Kalev Central Stadium in Tallinn.

At the opening of the Song and Dance Festival, the ceremonial fire was lit at Kalev Central Stadium and Prime Minister Kristan Michal (Reform) gave a speech.

The Dance Festival performance will include almost 11,000 dancers and gymnasts.

The full schedule of the 2025 Song and Dance Festival along with links to watch and listen to the performances can be found here.

Dress rehearsal galleries

Pictures from the dress rehearsal, which took place on Thursday afternoon with almost 11,000 dancers, can also be seen in the galleries below.

Drone images by Kaupo Kalda.

Pictures by ERR's Siim Lõvi.

Editor: Michael Cole, Helen Wright

