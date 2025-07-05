Member of Brisbane folk dance group: The farther we are, the more Estonia matters

Heleri All caught up with Kätriin Vinkmann and Piret Vaughan during the Song and Dance Festival parade. Both have lived in Australia for ten years and came to the festival with the Brisbane folk dance group. For most of their time in Australia, they've also been involved in folk dancing.

Kätriin Vinkmann, who has lived in Australia for ten years, said she began folk dancing there in 2017 to prepare for the previous Song and Dance Festival. The folk dance group's instructor is Piret Vaughan, who noted that they still meet weekly to rehearse dances.

According to Vinkmann, their Australian friends are always curious to see what Estonian folk dancing is all about. "Several times I've had to show them what our folk dancing looks like — and, of course, our beautiful costumes that go with it," she said.

"I think the farther away we are, the more important it becomes to us, because our hearts are always pulling us back here. So dancing together, gathering as a group and speaking Estonian really nourish the mind and soul," Piret Vaughan explained, adding that what she misses most in Australia is being close to home. "That's why I come back to Estonia every year."

Vaughan also noted that they celebrate Estonian-style Midsummer and Christmas in Australia. "Those are real Estonian parties — with Estonian food, songs and dances."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!