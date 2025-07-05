X!

President in Song Festival speech: We cannot stop caring for one another

News
Opening concert of the XVIII Song Festival
Opening concert of the XVIII Song Festival "Iseoma" on July 5, 2025.. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

In order for the Estonian people to truly hold the reins and bind the cords themselves, we must take care of one another and cannot stop carrying forward the wisdom and culture of our ancestors who have brought us to where we are today, President Alar Karis emphasized in his opening address at the Song Festival.

Dear participants of the Song and Dance Festival, dear Estonia!

Isn't it good for all of us to be here together? And doesn't it feel good to sense our Estonia as united and cared for by each other?

The real Estonia is still here. We see it at the Song and Dance Festival, from rehearsals in community centers and school gyms to today's grand festival — it lives and endures.

This real Estonia is a place where everyone can be themselves and unique, while remaining open to others and looking out for one another.

This real Estonia tends to get buried under the clutter of the digital age, sometimes even forgotten. But real people still exist — with their joys and sorrows, with their desire to belong and resonate, with a willingness to share and receive, with a need to care for one another.

This real Estonia culminates here, in these days, on the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn.

The Estonian spirit doesn't live in smartphones or digital realms, but in direct connection with others. Yes, smartphones and digital tools are part of life too — but that makes it all the more important to find a human counterbalance.

Estonia is born and endures through a shared desire to exchange memories and skills, experiences and impressions, our culture and our values. And a willingness to receive them in return. To be open to one another.

Only through communication with each other and sincere care for others can we remain whole and remain here. That is what keeps the real Estonia alive.

Dear Estonian people,

In 1918, through our ancient folk song, Mart Saar asked: What are the reins that hold us? What are the cords that bind us? He asked this at a time when we were freeing ourselves from foreign rule and foreign spirit. It was a time filled with dreams, hopes and excitement for our own country.

We need those bright eyes today as well. We need the courage to dream. Only then can Estonia stand at the threshold of a hopeful future.

As long as we dare and want to sing our own song — a song that touches our soul — only then can we truly hold the reins and bind the cords ourselves.

Our own song is born from our nationhood, from the culture and values we all share and wish to carry on our shoulders. But do we truly want that? Do we know how to hold together?

We must. We cannot stop caring for one another. We cannot stop carrying forward the wisdom and culture of our ancestors who have brought us to where we are today. We cannot renounce our inner song.

Only then can we be the ones who hold the reins and bind the cords.

So that our own leelo may endure forever!

Long live Estonia!

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

watch live

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

05.07

President in Song Festival speech: We cannot stop caring for one another

05.07

Watch again: Opening performance of Estonia's 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival Updated

05.07

Women's Voluntary Defense Organization hands out 18 tons of soup at Song Festival

05.07

Estonian fan from China: Song Festival a celebration for everyone in Estonia

05.07

Member of Brisbane folk dance group: The farther we are, the more Estonia matters

05.07

Watch again: Song and Dance Festival Grand Procession Updated

05.07

Ott Tänak wins South Estonia Rally

05.07

Estonia's PPA increases patrols after Poland imposes checks on Lithuanian border

05.07

Flooding hits Narva after gates opened at Russia's Ivangorod power plant Updated

05.07

Over 34,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.07

Watch again: Song and Dance Festival Grand Procession Updated

05.07

Watch again: Opening performance of Estonia's 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival Updated

26.06

Watch and listen to Song and Dance Festival live on ERR's channels July 3–6

05.07

Watch again: First 'Iseoma' Dance Festival performance Updated

05.07

Flooding hits Narva after gates opened at Russia's Ivangorod power plant Updated

05.07

Song Festival brings road closures, public transport changes to Tallinn

05.07

Over 34,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food

04.07

Unity and strength: The history of Estonia's Song Festival

05.07

Estonia's PPA increases patrols after Poland imposes checks on Lithuanian border

05.07

Behind the lyrics: The 'Iseoma' Song Festival repertoire

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo