President in Song Festival speech: We cannot stop caring for one another

In order for the Estonian people to truly hold the reins and bind the cords themselves, we must take care of one another and cannot stop carrying forward the wisdom and culture of our ancestors who have brought us to where we are today, President Alar Karis emphasized in his opening address at the Song Festival.

Dear participants of the Song and Dance Festival, dear Estonia!

Isn't it good for all of us to be here together? And doesn't it feel good to sense our Estonia as united and cared for by each other?

The real Estonia is still here. We see it at the Song and Dance Festival, from rehearsals in community centers and school gyms to today's grand festival — it lives and endures.

This real Estonia is a place where everyone can be themselves and unique, while remaining open to others and looking out for one another.

This real Estonia tends to get buried under the clutter of the digital age, sometimes even forgotten. But real people still exist — with their joys and sorrows, with their desire to belong and resonate, with a willingness to share and receive, with a need to care for one another.

This real Estonia culminates here, in these days, on the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn.

The Estonian spirit doesn't live in smartphones or digital realms, but in direct connection with others. Yes, smartphones and digital tools are part of life too — but that makes it all the more important to find a human counterbalance.

Estonia is born and endures through a shared desire to exchange memories and skills, experiences and impressions, our culture and our values. And a willingness to receive them in return. To be open to one another.

Only through communication with each other and sincere care for others can we remain whole and remain here. That is what keeps the real Estonia alive.

Dear Estonian people,

In 1918, through our ancient folk song, Mart Saar asked: What are the reins that hold us? What are the cords that bind us? He asked this at a time when we were freeing ourselves from foreign rule and foreign spirit. It was a time filled with dreams, hopes and excitement for our own country.

We need those bright eyes today as well. We need the courage to dream. Only then can Estonia stand at the threshold of a hopeful future.

As long as we dare and want to sing our own song — a song that touches our soul — only then can we truly hold the reins and bind the cords ourselves.

Our own song is born from our nationhood, from the culture and values we all share and wish to carry on our shoulders. But do we truly want that? Do we know how to hold together?

We must. We cannot stop caring for one another. We cannot stop carrying forward the wisdom and culture of our ancestors who have brought us to where we are today. We cannot renounce our inner song.

Only then can we be the ones who hold the reins and bind the cords.

So that our own leelo may endure forever!

Long live Estonia!

--

