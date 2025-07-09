Conductor Neeme Järvi recovering after fall during Song Festival encore

Veteran conductor Neeme Järvi is recovering in the hospital this week after a fall on the conductor's podium during the final encore of the Song Festival in Tallinn on Sunday night.

At the end of the main concert of the XXVIII Song Festival on Sunday, Järvi was summoned to the podium to conduct the traditional encore piece, "Kodumaa." After the joint choir convinced him to reprise the song, he fell when tossing a bouquet of flowers into the crowd of singers.

"The maestro has already given an interview and is recovering in the hospital," Sten Weidebaum, communications chief for the Song and Dance Festival Foundation, said at a press conference this week.

In an interview with Delfi (link in Estonian), Järvi said he had injured vertebrae in his neck in the fall. He said he regrets that the accident happened in front of such a large audience, but emphasized repeatedly that it shouldn't be seen as a great tragedy, and that accidents happen.

"Recovery will take time," he acknowledged, but added that he hoped to return home as soona s possible. Both he and his doctors are optimistic.

Järvi, 88, noted that in older age, he has occasionally experienced balance issues. "I acted like a young man," he admitted. "I just have to be more careful. It's about balance."

--

