X!

Watch again: 2026 New Year's performance from Estonia Concert Hall

News
The 2026 New Year's performance at the Estonia Concert Hall.
Open gallery
37 photos
News

This year's traditional New Year's Eve concert by Rémy Martin and Eesti Kontstert can be seen again in full on ERR's Jupiter service via the links in this article.

This year's traditional New Year's concert focused on the 75-year career of conductor Neeme Järvi, featuring a host of special guest performers including Hans Christian Aavik, Martin Kuuskman and Elina Nechayeva.

The full concert can be viewed on ERR's Jupiter service here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole,

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

02.01

Christmas tree disposal stations open in Tallinn and Tartu

02.01

Watch again: 2026 New Year's performance from Estonia Concert Hall

02.01

Hedgehog declared Estonia's Animal of the Year for 2026

02.01

Estonia to commemorate War of Independence anniversary this Saturday

02.01

Tartu Christmas City to close with traditonal Seto party this Sunday

02.01

Russian Orthodox priest banned from entering Estonia on security grounds

02.01

Narva still without city government after vote fails

02.01

Gallery: Estonia welcomes 2026 with concerts and celebrations Updated

02.01

Kaupo Meiel: How to make it clear to people that they are doing well

02.01

Why did a rare natural phenomenon leave Tallinn without water?

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.01

Two ship crew members arrested in Finland over Baltic Sea cable damage

31.12

Power banks cannot be stored in airplane overhead compartments from 2026

01.01

What to expect in Estonia in 2026

31.12

Expert: Russian hybrid attacks are becoming more dangerous

29.12

Estonia's spy chief: Russia not planning to attack a Baltic country at this time

02.01

Why did a rare natural phenomenon leave Tallinn without water?

01.01

Tallinn's water supply returns to normal

31.12

Estonia likely to forfeit hosting top fencing event over opposition to Russian competitors

31.12

Man sentenced to 20 days in prison for painting 'Z' symbol on Estonian parliament

01.01

Estonian digital signature services restored after brief outage

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo