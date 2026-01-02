Watch again: 2026 New Year's performance from Estonia Concert Hall

This year's traditional New Year's Eve concert by Rémy Martin and Eesti Kontstert can be seen again in full on ERR's Jupiter service via the links in this article.

This year's traditional New Year's concert focused on the 75-year career of conductor Neeme Järvi, featuring a host of special guest performers including Hans Christian Aavik, Martin Kuuskman and Elina Nechayeva.

The full concert can be viewed on ERR's Jupiter service here.

---

