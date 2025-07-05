Estonian fan from China: Song Festival a celebration for everyone in Estonia

Yilin Wang, who is originally from China and a big fan of Estonia, said in an interview with Oliver Reimann that he really enjoys Estonia's calm pace of life and also finds the Estonian language very beautiful.

Yilin Wang said he had not imagined just how grand the Song and Dance Festival would be. "I saw people here from every municipality and place — I saw almost all of Estonia here today," he said, adding that he really enjoys Estonia's calm pace of life. "Estonian people are very cool and heartwarming, and the language is very beautiful."

His parents also recently visited Estonia and especially enjoyed the country's islands. "I took them to Saaremaa and Kuressaare. They really liked the spa and saunas, so it was island life that appealed to them most," he explained, adding that unfortunately his parents had to return to China and couldn't stay for the Song and Dance Festival. "But I think maybe at the next festival we'll experience it together."

Wang, who recently graduated from a degree program in Estonian at the University of Tartu, mentioned that he hasn't memorized the lyrics of the songs that will be performed at the festival. "But that just means they'll all be surprises for me — I'm looking forward to it," he said, affirming that the Song Festival is not just a celebration for Estonians, but for everyone living in Estonia. "I'm from China, I love Estonian culture and I can celebrate it too."

