X!

Estonian fan from China: Song Festival a celebration for everyone in Estonia

News
Yilin Wang.
Yilin Wang. Source: ERR
News

Yilin Wang, who is originally from China and a big fan of Estonia, said in an interview with Oliver Reimann that he really enjoys Estonia's calm pace of life and also finds the Estonian language very beautiful.

Yilin Wang said he had not imagined just how grand the Song and Dance Festival would be. "I saw people here from every municipality and place — I saw almost all of Estonia here today," he said, adding that he really enjoys Estonia's calm pace of life. "Estonian people are very cool and heartwarming, and the language is very beautiful."

His parents also recently visited Estonia and especially enjoyed the country's islands. "I took them to Saaremaa and Kuressaare. They really liked the spa and saunas, so it was island life that appealed to them most," he explained, adding that unfortunately his parents had to return to China and couldn't stay for the Song and Dance Festival. "But I think maybe at the next festival we'll experience it together."

Wang, who recently graduated from a degree program in Estonian at the University of Tartu, mentioned that he hasn't memorized the lyrics of the songs that will be performed at the festival. "But that just means they'll all be surprises for me — I'm looking forward to it," he said, affirming that the Song Festival is not just a celebration for Estonians, but for everyone living in Estonia. "I'm from China, I love Estonian culture and I can celebrate it too."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Marcus Turovski

Related

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

watch live

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:09

Women's Voluntary Defense Organization hands out 18 tons of soup at Song Festival

18:43

Estonian fan from China: Song Festival a celebration for everyone in Estonia

18:37

Member of Brisbane folk dance group: The farther we are, the more Estonia matters

18:30

Galleries: Song and Dance Festival Grand Procession Updated

16:59

Ott Tänak wins South Estonia Rally

11:36

Watch live: Opening performance of Estonia's 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival

09:54

Estonia's PPA increases patrols after Poland imposes checks on Lithuanian border

09:10

Flooding hits Narva after gates opened at Russia's Ivangorod power plant Updated

08:58

Over 34,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food

08:25

Behind the lyrics: The 'Iseoma' Song Festival repertoire

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:54

Watch again: First 'Iseoma' Dance Festival performance Updated

09:10

Flooding hits Narva after gates opened at Russia's Ivangorod power plant Updated

26.06

Watch and listen to Song and Dance Festival live on ERR's channels July 3–6

18:30

Galleries: Song and Dance Festival Grand Procession Updated

04.07

Unity and strength: The history of Estonia's Song Festival

08:16

Song Festival brings road closures, public transport changes to Tallinn

08:58

Over 34,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food

02.07

Canadian-Estonians in Tallinn: We can't imagine life without Estonian culture

03.07

Estonia rejects Latvia's proposal to buy 10% stake in airBaltic

03.07

School day to start at 9 a.m. or later in Estonia from next September

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo