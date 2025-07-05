Behind the lyrics: The 'Iseoma' Song Festival repertoire

This weekend, tens of thousands of singers will perform a repertoire of Estonian songs at the 28th Song Festival, one of the largest choral events in the world. ERR News explains the background to some of the most important tunes.

While the Song Festival draws mainly Estonian-speaking attendees, its growing popularity internationally has attracted more and more foreign audiences who may not understand the lyrics behind the melodies.

The repertoire features a mix of traditional and modern compositions, as well as folk tunes in different Estonian dialects. Some of the pieces have been sung for generations and are deep in the hearts of the Estonian people.

Some of the most well-known and beloved songs on the line-up are "Koit," "Mu isamaa, mu õnn ja rõõm," "Mis need ohjad meida hoidvad," "Meelespea," "Ta lendab mesipuu poole," and "Mu isamaa on minu arm."

"Koit," which means "Dawn," has been the opening tune of the Song Festival since 1969. It is sung as the fire is lit, signifying the official start of the festival.

It was composed by Mihkel Lüdig from the lyrics of Friedrich Kuhlbars for the Viljandi Singing Society in 1904. It was created spontaneously in under one hour by Lüdig and Kuhlbars when they were asked to formulate a flagship song for the society at a choir rehearsal.

The lyrics of the six-line song reflect the beauty and importance of music throughout Estonia.

"Mu isamaa, mu õnn ja rõõm," meaning "My native land, my pride and joy," is the Estonian National Anthem. It has been performed at every Song Festival, including the first celebration in 1869.

It is derived from the National Anthem of Finland, originally composed by Frederik Pacius in 1848. Estonian lyrics for the song were written by Johann Voldemar Jannsen with the help of his daughter and renowned poet Lydia Koidula.

The patriotic lyrics were popular among Estonians as they expressed the desire for national sovereignty. After Estonia declared its independence in 1918, the song was chosen as the country's national anthem.

"Mis need ohjad meida hoidvad," or "What hold us," was composed by Mart Saar during the German occupation of Estonia in 1918. Its lyrics come from a folk song of the Otepää parish in southern Estonia.

Its lyrics convey a struggle for freedom, reflecting the invisible bonds that keep the Estonian people together. It's about the emotional ties that unite Estonians despite challenges during the occupation.

It became an important song of protest during the years of occupation. Soviet authorities tried to suppress the song, but it remained a powerful tune under different names such as "Leelo."

"Meelespea" is the Estonian name for the "Forget-Me-Not" flower. It was written by Veljo Tormis in 1993 in remembrance of Gustav Ernesaks, a conductor who was an integral part of the Song Festival. Ernesaks was the honorary leader of all general song festivals from 1947 to 1990 during the period of Soviet occupation.

The lyrics were put together from multiple different folk songs, discussing themes of memories and nostalgia.

The song's alternation between soft and loud makes it a dramatic piece that requires singers to have strong control of their voices. It is the second tune that the mixed choir will sing on Sunday, setting a powerful tone on the biggest day of the Song Festival.

"Ta lendab mesipuu poole," or "He flies to the beehive," was composed in 1989 by Peep Sarapik with lyrics from the poetry of Juhan Liiv, one of the most famous Estonian poets.

It has gained immense popularity in Estonia, already earning status as an unofficial anthem. It has been sung at every Song Festival since 1999, even when it was not officially included in the repertoire.

The lyrics describe the Estonian people's yearning for their homeland, no matter where they are in the world. Liiv's adoration for his country lives on through the song, which quickly became a favorite song for choirs after the Soviet Union collapsed and Estonia gained independence.

"Mu Isamaa on minu arm," which means "My fatherland is my love," is arguably one of the most important pieces in Estonia's Singing Revolution. It was a powerful song of patriotism during the decades of Soviet occupation, becoming Estonia's unofficial national anthem.

An earlier style of the song had originally been sung at the first general Song Festival in 1869, but Ernesaks composed his own version for the Song Festival in 1947.

The lyrics are derived from the poetry of Lydia Koidula, who advocated for Estonian sovereignty during a time when Estonian language and literature were discouraged.

Ernsaks' version grew in popularity, eventually becoming a rallying cry of resistance to the Soviet Union.

Soviet authorities banned the song during the 1950s because of its patriotic lyrics and references to Estonia as its own, independent country.

At the 1969 song festival, which marked 100 years since the Song Festival began, choirs on stage and audience members defiantly sang "Mu isamaa on minu arm" repeatedly. Soviet officers ordered singers to leave the stage and tried to drown out the singing by ordering a military band to play, which singers ignored, according to "The Singing Revolution" movie.

In addition to these five songs, there are many more pieces that choirs have been practicing for over a year. The Song Festival will conclude with thousands of singers performing "Mu isamaa on minu arm."

You can see the whole repertoire here.

