Gallery: Drone photos show Dance Festival rehearsals in full swing
Rehearsals are in full swing for the 2025 Dance Festival at the Kalev Central Stadium in Tallinn. Photographer Kaupo Kalda has already captured a number of drone photos.
On Thursday June 3, the 2025 Dance Festival will begin with the main rehearsal at 2 p.m. The first public performance is at 7 p.m. that same day.
The second performance is on Friday, June 4 at 11 a.m., while the third and final performance at is also on Friday, at 6 p.m.
More details about where to watch and listen to the 2025 Song and Dance Festival on ERR's channels are available here.
Editor: Michael Cole, Kaspar Viilup