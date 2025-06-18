In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country

Since its lighting in Tartu on June 15, the ceremonial Song and Dance Festival flame has been making its way across Estonia — warmly welcomed by dancers, singers and well-wishers along the route as the country gears up to celebrate the nationwide festival in Tallinn on July 3–6.

June 15: Song and Dance Festival flame lit in Tartu

The ceremonial flame for the XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival "Iseoma" ("Kinship") was lit in the park by the Estonian National Museum in Tartu, the city where the first ever Estonian Song Festival took place in July 1869.

The sunrise ceremony, featuring performances by several choirs, musicians and a dance troupe, marked the beginning of an 18-day flame relay through all 15 counties of Estonia. It will arrive in Tallinn on July 2.

Estonian Song and Dance Festival Foundation director Margus Toomla said the lighting of the ceremonial flame marked the symbolic beginning of this year's nationwide Song and Dance festival.

"The torch, with its legendary flame, brings the spirit of the festival close to everyone — wherever they may be," said Toomla.

June 17: Flame arrives in Põlva County

On Tuesday, the flame arrived in Põlva County, setting off from the Tartu County border along the historic Post Road.

Põlva County curator Nele Risttee explained that during their leg of the flame relay, locals wanted to showcase smaller cultural sites and devoted trailblazers at community centers and other cultural spaces.

Throughout the Southeastern Estonian county, onlookers were treated to sights ranging from folk dancers jumping on fitness trampolines at the community center in Krootuse to performances in the courtyard at Viluste School.

Daytime events included groups of children and toddlers as well as entire kindergarten classes. On Tuesday evening, the festival flame reached Taevapark, where folk dance troupes from Kanepi performed.

The Song and Dance Festival flame traveled approximately 200 kilometers through Põlva County on Tuesday, making 13 stops along the route.

It was carried and escorted by a motorcycle with a sidecar, a ride-on lawnmower, a Suzuki Carry, a retro Gaz bus and a Soviet-era military Jeep-style off-road vehicle popularly known in Estonia as the Villis.

Around 800 people took part in the Põlva County leg of the festival flame relay.

June 18: Flame reaches Võru County

On Wednesday morning, the flame arrived at the Võõpsu Bridge over the Võhandu River, which forms the border between Põlva and Võru counties.

Beginning its Võru County route in Setomaa, the flame was greeted throughout the day with a mix of Seto and Võro language, song and dance.

Along the way, it made stops in Värska, Obinitsa and Vastseliina, before climbing Estonia's highest peak, the Suur Munamägi, in the wind and rain. The flame then continued winding its way through the region, stopping in Rõuge and at Sänna Culture Manor before reaching the city of Võru.

Local kindergarteners were among those to come greet the Song and Dance Festival flame during several stops, from Värska to Võru.

The flame also visited Tigasõ Farm in Loosu, the historical home of legendary accordion maker August Teppo, before retiring for the night in a UNESCO-recognized traditional smoke sauna on the shore of Lake Tsooru.

The Song and Dance Festival flame traveled 306 kilometers through Võru County on Wednesday, making 32 stops along the route.

It was carried and escorted along the way by horse, a rally car and a parade formation of Young Eagles and Home Daughters.

Time-honored traditions

Estonia's first Song Festival was held in Tartu in 1869. The first Dance Festival was held in 1934, and the first Youth Song and Dance Festival took place in 1962.

Estonia's all-ages and youth festivals have each typically taken place every five years, on a staggered schedule.

In November 2003, UNESCO added Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania's song and dance festival tradition to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The first ceremonial relay of the Song Festival flame was organized in 1969, making its way from Tartu — the site of the very first Estonian Song Festival exactly one century earlier — to the country's capital in time for the event.

Since 1990, the festival flame relay has been a regular part of Estonia's Song and Dance Festival tradition.

This year, the flame was once again lit in Tartu on Sunday before beginning its journey. It will travel through every county in Estonia before making its way to the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds.

Click here (link in Estonian) for a map of this year's Song and Dance Festival flame relay, including details about where shorter and longer stops are planned along the route.

Main festival July 3–6

The XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival, titled "Iseoma" ("Kinship"), will be held in Tallinn on July 3-6, 2025.

The XXI Dance Festival will include three performances at Kalev Stadium on July 3 and 4, and folk musicians will give a free concert at Tallinn's Freedom Square on Friday, July 4.

The Song and Dance Festival Parade and opening concert of the XXVIII Song Festival will take place on Saturday, July 5, with the main concert to follow on Sunday, July 6.

