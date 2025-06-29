X!

Gallery: Dance Festival participants arrive in Tallinn

Dance Festival participants arrive in Tallinn; Sunday, June 29, 2025.
On Sunday, nearly 10,500 dancers will arrive in Tallinn to prepare together for the performances of the Dance Festival "Iseoma." ERR photographer Siim Lõvi captured images of dancers from Põlvamaa as they arrived in the capital.

"We've each been working separately with our dance groups for so long, and now all I feel is joy and anticipation that we're finally coming together and moving toward a shared goal," said Helena-Mariana Reimann, the artistic director of the dance festival, with eager excitement.

Dance troupes from Estonian communities living farther abroad will arrive in the capital on Monday.

Preparations for the festival will take place across 11 rehearsal grounds, where the dancers who have arrived in Tallinn will begin practicing before heading to Kalev Central Stadium.

The 21st Dance Festival performances will be held on July 3 and 4 at Kalev Central Stadium. ERR will broadcast the first and third performances.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Marcus Turovski

