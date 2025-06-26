Watch and listen to Song and Dance Festival live on ERR's channels July 3–6

The 2025 Estonian Song and Dance Festival is set to take place from July 3 to 6 in Tallinn. All the performances can be viewed and listened to live on ERR's TV and radio channels or by following the links in this article.

ERR's live coverage begins with the first performance of the 2025 Song and Dance Festival on Thursday (July 3), which will be broadcast on Vikerraadio and Jupiter.

ETV and ETV+ will broadcast the third performance on Friday (July 4), which is proceeded by folk music concert from Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) earlier that day.

On Saturday, July 5, both the Song Festival procession and opening concert will be broadcast on ERR's channels. ETV's coverage of the procession will include live interviews (in Estonian), while ETV2 will show a continuous stream of the procession.

ETV2 will also show both Song Festival concerts with Estonian sign language translation. ETV offers visual descriptions of the Dance Festival (in Estonian) for people who are blind or have low vision.

All ETV broadcasts will be available online via the links below and can be watched live without restrictions both in Estonia and abroad.

ERR's live broadcasts of the 2025 Song and Dance Festival

(All times Estonian time)

Thursday, July 3

7 p.m First performance of the Dance Festival at Kalev Central Stadium

Vikerraadio, Jupiter

Friday, July 4

2 p.m Concert of folk musicians on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak)

ETV, Jupiter

6 p.m Dance Festival III performance at Kalev Central Stadium

ETV, ETV+, Jupiter

Saturday, July 5

1 p.m. Song and Dance Festival procession

ETV, ETV2, ETV+, Jupiter, Vikerraadio, Klassikaraadio, Raadio 4

7.30 p.m Opening concert of the Song Festival

ETV, ETV2, Jupiter, Vikerraadio, Klassikaraadio, Raadio 4

Sunday, July 6

2 p.m. Song Festival Grand Concert

ETV, ETV2, ETV+, Jupiter, Vikerraadio and Klassikaraadio

