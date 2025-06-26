X!

Watch and listen to Song and Dance Festival live on ERR's channels July 3–6

News
XXVII Song Festival
XXVII Song Festival "My Love" in 2019. Source: Sven Zacek
News

The 2025 Estonian Song and Dance Festival is set to take place from July 3 to 6 in Tallinn. All the performances can be viewed and listened to live on ERR's TV and radio channels or by following the links in this article.

ERR's live coverage begins with the first performance of the 2025 Song and Dance Festival on Thursday (July 3), which will be broadcast on Vikerraadio and Jupiter.

ETV and ETV+ will broadcast the third performance on Friday (July 4), which is proceeded by folk music concert from Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) earlier that day.

On Saturday, July 5, both the Song Festival procession and opening concert will be broadcast on ERR's channels. ETV's coverage of the procession will include live interviews (in Estonian), while ETV2 will show a continuous stream of the procession.

ETV2 will also show both Song Festival concerts with Estonian sign language translation. ETV offers visual descriptions of the Dance Festival (in Estonian) for people who are blind or have low vision.

All ETV broadcasts will be available online via the links below and can be watched live without restrictions both in Estonia and abroad.

ERR's live broadcasts of the 2025 Song and Dance Festival

(All times Estonian time)

Thursday, July 3

7 p.m First performance of the Dance Festival at Kalev Central Stadium

Vikerraadio, Jupiter

Friday, July 4

2 p.m Concert of folk musicians on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak)

ETV, Jupiter

6 p.m Dance Festival III performance at Kalev Central Stadium

ETV, ETV+, Jupiter

Saturday, July 5

1 p.m. Song and Dance Festival procession

ETV, ETV2, ETV+, Jupiter, Vikerraadio, Klassikaraadio, Raadio 4

7.30 p.m Opening concert of the Song Festival

ETV, ETV2, Jupiter, Vikerraadio, Klassikaraadio, Raadio 4

Sunday, July 6

2 p.m. Song Festival Grand Concert

ETV, ETV2, ETV+, Jupiter, Vikerraadio and Klassikaraadio

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

26.06

Gallery: President Karis welcomes outstanding school graduates in Rose Garden reception

26.06

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt leads by 5 shots at European Championships

26.06

Estonia's Eneli Jefimova wins swimming gold at U-23 Euros in Slovakia

26.06

Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives to focus on Tartu in local elections

26.06

Estonia the focus country at animation and short film festival in Barcelona

26.06

Watch and listen to Song and Dance Festival live on ERR's channels July 3–6

26.06

Kohtla-Järve to turn to Supreme Court over non-citizens' voting rights revocation

26.06

Invasive species a threat to native plants in Estonia

26.06

Entrepreneur Urmas Sõõrumaa: I was offered Tallinn mayor role

26.06

In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

25.06

Estonia joins 14 other EU states in calling for ETS2 ammendments

25.06

PPA struggling with tourists who visit Estonian-Russian border at Saatse

25.06

Kylie Minogue's Tallinn show no longer going ahead

26.06

Reform Party: We can't move forward with current Tallinn mayor

26.06

Tallinn mayor: Reform Party bringing Kõlvart back into city government Updated

25.06

Estonia's July tax hikes will hit food prices hardest

26.06

Vehicles no longer allowed to park or stop on sidewalks for loading starting July

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo