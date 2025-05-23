Song and Dance Festival to feature more than 41,384 performers this summer

This week marked the end of auditions for singers and musicians participating in the Song Festival, and according to preliminary data, a total of 41,384 singers, orchestra members, dancers and folk musicians from 1,869 groups will take the stage at the XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival "Iseoma."

More than 31,000 singers and instrumentalists from 990 groups will gather under the Song Festival Arch. Among them are 6,244 singers from selected children's choirs, 2,408 from boys' and mixed boys' choirs, 5,295 from children's choirs, 3,970 from women's choirs, 1,339 from men's choirs and 10,792 from mixed choirs. Additionally, performances will include a wind orchestra with 1,548 players and a symphony orchestra with 915 musicians. In total, 788 conductors will lead the participating groups.

Heli Jürgenson, the artistic director of the Song Festival, expressed gratitude for the process so far: "The rehearsal period has brought a great deal of joy — rehearsal halls were filled with a wonderful energy and diligent practice was evident. Many choirs across Estonia performed at a very high level during auditions and received immediate feedback and invitations to the festival. Those awaiting final decisions have now received their responses. We are sincerely grateful to everyone who took part in this journey. Choirs that participated in the preliminary rehearsals but will not perform on stage this time will soon receive invitations to attend the opening concert — we look forward to welcoming them there."

This year's Song Festival program features many classic works from the Estonian choral tradition, as well as new pieces by contemporary composers and songs in regional dialects. The opening concert on July 5 will focus on dialects, a theme that will also resonate throughout the main concert day, which otherwise follows a more traditional repertoire.

With just over a month to go until the festival, the organizing team for the Song and Dance Festival is entering its busiest preparation phase. A week before the main event, the capital will begin to pulse with the unique rhythm of the celebration as dancers start rehearsals all over Tallinn. A few days later, singers and folk musicians will join in.

Tickets for the Dance Festival performances are sold out, but tickets for both concerts of the Song Festival are still available. However, those interested shouldn't delay — tickets sold out in advance for the previous national celebration.

The XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival "Iseoma" will take place in Tallinn from July 3 to 6, 2025. The artistic director of the Song Festival is Heli Jürgenson; the chief director of the Dance Festival is Helena-Mariana Reimann; and the artistic director of the Folk Music Festival is Helin Pihlap. The event is organized by the Estonian Song and Dance Celebration Foundation.

Press conference for the 2025 Estonian Song and Dance Festival. January 10, 2024 Source: Rene Mitt

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!