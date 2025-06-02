Medical team on hand to help those feeling unwell at Song and Dance Festival

In a month's time, the Song and Dance Festival is set to take place, bringing thousands of dancers, singers and musicians to the Estonian capital. With safety of paramount importance, the festival's medical team will be on hand to help anyone who feels unwell during the event.

Erik Velleramm, head of the Song and Dance Festival's medical service, said: "Preparations for the big summer event have been under way for six months and 250 medical staff and volunteers will be on hand to help. To avoid any health issues spoiling the excitement, Velleramm recommends that those taking part in the festival remain vigilant.

Anyone who feels unwell while under the singing arches is advised to keep calm and alert medical staff as soon as possible.

"If you feel unwell, alert the singer next to you and sit down. The people next to you can support you. They should take the last sheet of paper, which is then such a visible color, off the singer and raise it high above their head it facing the conductor," he said.

What should a dancer do if they start to feel unwell? "It's more or less the same for dancers, that if they see something happening, they should remain standing and look towards where the first aiders are," Velleram said.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!