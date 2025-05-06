Belonging and community help us stay resilient in uncertain times, says academic

In uncertain and turbulent times, what helps people cope better is a sense of belonging, which boosts perceived security, resilience as well as collective action capacity, says Katrin Aava, an academic development expert at Tallinn University (TLÜ).

In recent years, we have faced major challenges, uncertainty and insecurity. This has also been described as a polycrisis — a compound crisis in which we're confronted with climate issues, war, growing economic inequality and instability all at once.

At the same time, the focus in recent decades has shifted from collectivist values to individualist ones. Yet in such turbulent times — when individuals feel increasingly powerless over what is happening — what's essential for survival is supporting collective action.

According to the 2023 Estonian Human Development Report, Estonia ranks among the top in Europe for social isolation, with one in four adults at risk of depression and one in five at risk of anxiety disorders.

Various studies indicate that children and young people form a risk group in society, as their mental health is under extraordinary pressure in an uncertain world changing at an accelerating rate.

According to the Labor Inspectorate's annual report, the number of people receiving incapacity benefits due to burnout saw a sharp increase in 2024.

So, amid growing anxiety and tensions in the workplace, and the increasing uncertainty about the future taking hold in society, how can we cope?

The importance of feeling you belong

First, it is important to acknowledge that we are living in turbulent times. A sense of belonging is, however, key to one's well-being. Someone's capacity to act is influenced by their relationships with other members, groups, structures and the environment, as relationships are what bind the system together. Research shows a strong connection between resilience and burnout, emotional exhaustion, self-efficacy and psychological well-being. For this reason, it is essential in difficult times to focus on supportive and solution-oriented networks of relationships.

The 2023 Estonian Human Development Report, which focuses on mental health and well-being, also finds that coping with crises requires greater resilience and cooperation, both among people and ecosystems. Resilience refers to the ability of individuals, communities, organizations and the state to cope with unexpected situations and learn from them.

The inevitability of living in uncertain times places a special responsibility on organizations to support people's capacity to cope under significant stress, which will likely persist for some time yet. Numerous studies show a link between collegial relationships and well-being. For this reason, in turbulent times like these, it's especially important for organizations to make a conscious effort to focus on the well-being of their employees in order to boost resilience as well as collective mental resilience.

Capacity for collective action

In difficult times, it is crucial to support not personal competition, but collective action. Under stress, individuals are more likely to view the future pessimistically and underestimate their ability to resolve a situation. It is social networks that enable people to operate more effectively in a changing environment, create meaning, organize and solve problems. Thus, it's crucial for people's well-being that they view themselves as valuable within a group and believe they have the power to take action.

Within an organization, it's important for members to recognize one another as a resource. The solution certainly isn't to place the responsibility solely on the individual — by setting them up for time management training or suggesting they take up yoga. Only when someone feels valued by their group do they have the courage — and are able — to give their best.

Change begins by empowering group members to recognize their strengths in challenging situations. Everyone has a need to be heard, not silenced. It is essential to share problems in professional support and learning groups, as well as to think and act in a solution-oriented way. In doing so, we strengthen people's social bonds as well as reduce anxiety and loneliness.

Hopelessness and powerlessness or collective action

In difficult times, it's important for us to feel like part of a family, social group, workplace and society, focusing steadfastly on what we can do. Frustrated people tend to flock to negative issues, magnifying pessimism and powerlessness.

Everyone is responsible for what gets amplified in social networks. Is it fear, anxiety and hopelessness? Or do we focus our strength and energy on collective action, supporting and empowering one another? Empowerment increases self-efficacy, commitment and motivation, thereby also boosting one's capacity to act. Everyone has a choice of which network they belong to.

Crises teach us to value life, freedom, security and the importance of supportive human relationships. As the world faces growing uncertainty, steadfastness and trust in interpersonal social networks are what help us cope.

These social networks can be built and developed with everyone's contributions. This includes in families and communities, preparing for crises together, and in organizations, working together and focused on solutions — but also as a collective cultural experience at a summer song and dance festival, where participants and spectators alike experience a remarkable sense of steadfastness and security in unity and the collective capacity to act.

It is unraveling times that define true heroes. In turbulent times, every one of us can be that hero, steadfastly carrying out our everyday tasks within our community or organization — caring, engaging and working together.

--

