X!

Belonging and community help us stay resilient in uncertain times, says academic

News
Tallinn University (TLÜ) academic development expert Katrin Aava.
Tallinn University (TLÜ) academic development expert Katrin Aava.
News

In uncertain and turbulent times, what helps people cope better is a sense of belonging, which boosts perceived security, resilience as well as collective action capacity, says Katrin Aava, an academic development expert at Tallinn University (TLÜ).

In recent years, we have faced major challenges, uncertainty and insecurity. This has also been described as a polycrisis — a compound crisis in which we're confronted with climate issues, war, growing economic inequality and instability all at once.

At the same time, the focus in recent decades has shifted from collectivist values to individualist ones. Yet in such turbulent times — when individuals feel increasingly powerless over what is happening — what's essential for survival is supporting collective action.

According to the 2023 Estonian Human Development Report, Estonia ranks among the top in Europe for social isolation, with one in four adults at risk of depression and one in five at risk of anxiety disorders.

Various studies indicate that children and young people form a risk group in society, as their mental health is under extraordinary pressure in an uncertain world changing at an accelerating rate.

According to the Labor Inspectorate's annual report, the number of people receiving incapacity benefits due to burnout saw a sharp increase in 2024.

So, amid growing anxiety and tensions in the workplace, and the increasing uncertainty about the future taking hold in society, how can we cope?

The importance of feeling you belong

First, it is important to acknowledge that we are living in turbulent times. A sense of belonging is, however, key to one's well-being. Someone's capacity to act is influenced by their relationships with other members, groups, structures and the environment, as relationships are what bind the system together. Research shows a strong connection between resilience and burnout, emotional exhaustion, self-efficacy and psychological well-being. For this reason, it is essential in difficult times to focus on supportive and solution-oriented networks of relationships.

The 2023 Estonian Human Development Report, which focuses on mental health and well-being, also finds that coping with crises requires greater resilience and cooperation, both among people and ecosystems. Resilience refers to the ability of individuals, communities, organizations and the state to cope with unexpected situations and learn from them.

The inevitability of living in uncertain times places a special responsibility on organizations to support people's capacity to cope under significant stress, which will likely persist for some time yet. Numerous studies show a link between collegial relationships and well-being. For this reason, in turbulent times like these, it's especially important for organizations to make a conscious effort to focus on the well-being of their employees in order to boost resilience as well as collective mental resilience.

Capacity for collective action

In difficult times, it is crucial to support not personal competition, but collective action. Under stress, individuals are more likely to view the future pessimistically and underestimate their ability to resolve a situation. It is social networks that enable people to operate more effectively in a changing environment, create meaning, organize and solve problems. Thus, it's crucial for people's well-being that they view themselves as valuable within a group and believe they have the power to take action.

Within an organization, it's important for members to recognize one another as a resource. The solution certainly isn't to place the responsibility solely on the individual — by setting them up for time management training or suggesting they take up yoga. Only when someone feels valued by their group do they have the courage — and are able — to give their best.

Change begins by empowering group members to recognize their strengths in challenging situations. Everyone has a need to be heard, not silenced. It is essential to share problems in professional support and learning groups, as well as to think and act in a solution-oriented way. In doing so, we strengthen people's social bonds as well as reduce anxiety and loneliness.

Hopelessness and powerlessness or collective action

In difficult times, it's important for us to feel like part of a family, social group, workplace and society, focusing steadfastly on what we can do. Frustrated people tend to flock to negative issues, magnifying pessimism and powerlessness.

Everyone is responsible for what gets amplified in social networks. Is it fear, anxiety and hopelessness? Or do we focus our strength and energy on collective action, supporting and empowering one another? Empowerment increases self-efficacy, commitment and motivation, thereby also boosting one's capacity to act. Everyone has a choice of which network they belong to.

Crises teach us to value life, freedom, security and the importance of supportive human relationships. As the world faces growing uncertainty, steadfastness and trust in interpersonal social networks are what help us cope.

These social networks can be built and developed with everyone's contributions. This includes in families and communities, preparing for crises together, and in organizations, working together and focused on solutions — but also as a collective cultural experience at a summer song and dance festival, where participants and spectators alike experience a remarkable sense of steadfastness and security in unity and the collective capacity to act.

It is unraveling times that define true heroes. In turbulent times, every one of us can be that hero, steadfastly carrying out our everyday tasks within our community or organization — caring, engaging and working together.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Jaan-Juhan Oidermaa, Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:48

Swedbank cuts Estonia's economic growth forecast for this year

18:18

Eliise Mikomägi crowned European junior powerlifting champ once again

17:50

Prosecution will not bring criminal proceedings against Pihlakodu care home

17:26

Minister: Russia has no business on the European Union's energy markets

17:21

Belonging and community help us stay resilient in uncertain times, says academic

16:54

City of Tartu sues state over care reform expenses

16:52

Escaped kangaroo faces tough odds in Estonian wilderness

16:48

Estonia's mixed curling duo return from Canada to heroes' welcome

16:07

Swapping vehicles still subject to vehicle registration fee in Estonia

15:43

Possible fecal contamination found in Tartu area drinking water

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

04.05

Agency: Estonia cannot just pay local Russian pensioners in the country's stead

05.05

Gallery: March for Palestine held in Tallinn's Old Town

07:49

Estonian pioneering telecoms tech platform Skype closes down

05.05

Estonia's largest military exercise Hedgehog 25 starts on Monday with 16,000 troops

05.05

Foot fault call ends Kristin Lätt's run at season's first PDGA major title

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

05.05

Tommy Cash: Charli xcx wished me luck at Eurovision after I won Eesti Laul

05.05

Why is Estonia's largest military exercise named after a hedgehog?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo