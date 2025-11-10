Olga Lupanova: Loneliness among men not just their personal problem

Loneliness among men is not just a personal issue — it is a public health concern for Estonia that requires both prevention and intervention at the local and national levels, writes Olga Lupanova.

Loneliness is a negative feeling that arises when the quantity or quality of a person's relationships does not meet their needs. In Estonia, nearly 45 percent of men over the age of 53 report feeling at least somewhat lonely, with one in ten describing themselves as very lonely.

Although people who live alone are generally at greater risk of loneliness, those who live with family and interact daily with friends and colleagues can also experience it. At the same time, it is well known that loneliness in later life increases the risk of mortality as well as physical and mental health problems. The average life expectancy of Estonian men is significantly shorter compared with both Estonian women and their European peers.

Findings from the research project "One Older Man" show that men tend to feel lonely when they are stuck within four walls, without meaningful activity or without opportunities to engage with like-minded individuals outside the home. In response, men try to prevent loneliness by seeking out social interaction and purposeful activities.

Unfortunately, health issues, caregiving responsibilities and modest pensions can limit their ability to find suitable solutions and to participate more actively in community life. While many men firmly believe they must manage on their own and not rely on others, these obstacles can be reduced through state social policy.

The environment in which men live also plays an important role. A supportive, active community with shared traditions and accessible transportation that takes into account the social needs of older residents fosters interaction outside the home. For regular social engagement, there must be a public or community center that hosts events of interest to men and supports clubs and associations that bring together people of different ages.

Local governments therefore play a key role in shaping communities that alleviate loneliness among older men and support their social participation.

Community event organizers might argue that men are socially passive and will not show up, making it pointless to plan events for them. In addition, both the state and local governments are currently looking for ways to cut costs. As a researcher studying this issue, I am convinced that preventing loneliness among older men can, in the long term, help reduce healthcare and social welfare costs. The stereotype of the "passive Estonian man" actually hinders the inclusion of older men and their recognition as a valuable resource for both the country and the community.

In reality, older men are already contributing willingly with their knowledge, skills and time to the benefit of their social circles and wider communities. They are ready to volunteer and to organize events and other activities — on their own or in collaboration with others — that interest them and their fellow community members. What men are waiting for is an invitation, a call for help and an opportunity to be included — they're not likely to put themselves forward on their own.

Estonian older men are not passive, just reserved. Low social activity should be a prompt to explore their opportunities and obstacles to participation in order to offer appropriate solutions and services when necessary.

Local governments could organize idea workshops or community forums where older men can share and discuss their ideas. Their initiatives should be supported with funding and other resources. Studies have shown that frequent social participation, including volunteer work, can alleviate loneliness in later life.

That is why it is important to involve older men in organizing events and activities, as well as in other roles where they can act as mentors or advisers. Municipalities could also identify unresolved community issues alongside the skills and resources of local men and then engage them in addressing those challenges.

The responsibility for reducing loneliness among older men must be shared between the individual, the state and local governments. The latter can contribute by developing communities and social policies that support social participation and help prevent and ease loneliness among older people.

