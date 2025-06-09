Gallery: New Tallinn photo exhibition raises awareness about loneliness

On Monday, June 9, a new photo exhibition "Loneliness doesn't ask for age" opened at the Kolme Puu (Three Trees) Gallery in Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City. The exhibition is part of Loneliness Awareness Week, which is taking place for the first time in Estonia and looks at the nature of feeling lonely, the stigmas associated with it as well as ways of coping.

The Loneliness Awareness Week initiative began in the U.K. in 2017. In Estonia, the occasion is being marked by the photo project "Loneliness doesn't ask for age" organized by mental health portal Peaasi.ee.

According to studies conducted by Peaasi.ee, 1 in 6 people in Estonia may be experiencing feelings of loneliness. In addition, 1 in 3 people are rarely in contact with others. Around the world, we are discovering that more and more people are feeling increasingly lonely. Is it because of the emphasis on work and material values at the expense of the well-being of relationships? Urbanization? The use of social media, which encourages quantity but not quality in relationships? The causes of loneliness can be explored through science, creativity and peering into oneself and others.

"The photo project began its journey as a physical traveling exhibition on September 10, 2023, touring through 8 cities in Estonia over a period of 12 months. The ten exhibitions facilitated a dialogue through 35 photographers' visions about the feeling of loneliness. There were also discussions with mental health professionals from Peaasi.ee about the nature of the feeling of loneliness," said Erika Tuulik, the project's curator.

The exhibition at the Kolme Puu Gallery in Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City will be on display until September 7, 2025.

More information about loneliness and mental health, including online consultations, can be found on peaasi.ee here.

