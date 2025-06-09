X!

Gallery: New Tallinn photo exhibition raises awareness about loneliness

News
The new exhibition at Tallinn's Kolme Puu Gallery raises awareness about loneliness.
Open gallery
7 photos
News

On Monday, June 9, a new photo exhibition "Loneliness doesn't ask for age" opened at the Kolme Puu (Three Trees) Gallery in Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City. The exhibition is part of Loneliness Awareness Week, which is taking place for the first time in Estonia and looks at the nature of feeling lonely, the stigmas associated with it as well as ways of coping.

 The Loneliness Awareness Week initiative began in the U.K. in 2017. In Estonia, the occasion is being marked by the photo project "Loneliness doesn't ask for age" organized by mental health portal Peaasi.ee.

According to studies conducted by Peaasi.ee, 1 in 6 people in Estonia may be experiencing feelings of loneliness. In addition, 1 in 3 people are rarely in contact with others. Around the world, we are discovering that more and more people are feeling increasingly lonely. Is it because of the emphasis on work and material values at the expense of the well-being of relationships? Urbanization? The use of social media, which encourages quantity but not quality in relationships? The causes of loneliness can be explored through science, creativity and peering into oneself and others.

"The photo project began its journey as a physical traveling exhibition on September 10, 2023, touring through 8 cities in Estonia over a period of 12 months. The ten exhibitions facilitated a dialogue through 35 photographers' visions about the feeling of loneliness. There were also discussions with mental health professionals from Peaasi.ee about the nature of the feeling of loneliness," said Erika Tuulik, the project's curator.

The exhibition at the Kolme Puu Gallery in Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City will be on display until September 7, 2025.

More information about loneliness and mental health, including online consultations, can be found on peaasi.ee here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:43

Watch Estonia v Norway in World Cup qualifiers live on ETV Monday evening

19:24

Gallery: New Tallinn photo exhibition raises awareness about loneliness

19:14

Tartu 2024 leading new project to strengthen long-term impact of European Capital of Culture

18:37

Former United Left Party expels hundreds of members and adopts new name

17:57

Estlit editor-in-chief: New magazine like a business card for Estonian literature abroad

17:18

Former justice chancellor Allar Jõks in team Ragnar Klavan EJL bid

16:41

Cultural critic recommends Estonia's top summer festivals

15:59

Watch: Wild boar 'kindergarten' captured by Estonian trail camera

15:42

Government to put another €100 million toward road construction

15:31

Phone scammers now speaking in native-level Estonian

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.06

Damaged Tu-95 aircraft were used by Russia to bomb Ukraine, says EDF colonel

08.06

Train timetables shift as Rail Baltica Ülemiste platform becomes available

08:46

E-scooter safety concerns grow in Estonia amid age and license rule debates

06.06

Well-preserved Saaremaa shipwreck could be 19th century British vessel

14:05

Minister: Tartu Prison to house rapists, domestic violence offenders and embezzlers

15:59

Watch: Wild boar 'kindergarten' captured by Estonian trail camera

08.06

Silver treasure of a hundred coins found near Muhu fortress site

09:34

Expert: Talk of a major summer offensive by Russia a media bubble

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo