Photos: Two new unique exhibitions open at Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City Gallery

The opening of new exhibitions by Inessa Saarits' and Liisa Kanemägi at Telliskivi Creative City Gallery.
The opening of new exhibitions by Inessa Saarits' and Liisa Kanemägi at Telliskivi Creative City Gallery. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
On Wednesday, two new unique exhibitions opened at the Telliskivi Creative City Gallery in Tallinn – Inessa Saarits' "Engraved Forests" and Liisa Kanemägi's "On the Border Between the Profane and the Sacred."

Saarits' series of blind prints forms a map of bark beetle damage in selected Estonian forests. Over the course of a year, the artist collected tree bark from Estonian forests and developed a method for printing the bark beetle patterns on paper.

Bark beetles facilitate the decomposing of trees and are therefore a necessary part of the forest life cycle, However, due to the extremely warm weather in recent years, they have been able to grow three generations at a time during the summer months, threatening the survival of spruce trees in particular. Saarits' prints highlight the subtle patterns of different bark beetle species, but also mark the death of the imprinted trees.

Liisa Kanemägi's exhibition, "Material States – Essence and Lace," invites viewers to reflect on simple and noble forms as well as the manifestations of higher and lower existence.

Kanemägi is a fashion designer who graduated from EKA in 2022 with a master's degree in fashion design. She is interested in the relationship between clothing and the body and the transformation of materials over time. Her work combines dignified wear and tear of materials, a keen sense of detail, and bold aesthetics.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Neit-Eerik Nestor

