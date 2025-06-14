Interview: Groups from abroad cherish role in Estonian Song and Dance Festival

In just a few weeks, a total of 41 choirs, 38 dance troupes and four wind ensembles from abroad will take part in the Estonian Song and Dance Festival, including ensembles from both within and outside diaspora communities. Eneli Vaasna, the festival's curator for foreign groups, says what unites these groups is a deep love for Estonia.

How did you become the [Song and Dance Festival's] curator for foreign groups, and what does that role mean to you?

I first had the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Song and Dance Festival during the Youth Song and Dance Festival in 2023, where I also served as the curator for foreign groups. The work was incredibly exciting and dynamic, and when I was offered the chance to be the curator for the 2025 Song and Dance Festival, I gladly accepted.

What does the Song and Dance Festival mean to you? Do you see it from a different perspective as curator?

Throughout my life, I'vee been more closely connected to the world of dance. My mother is a dance teacher, and I spent much of my childhood tagging along to her folk dance practices. As a kid, I also had the chance to participate in several Dance Festivals, creating unforgettable memories.

Later on, dancing took a backseat for a while — until one year, I happened to attend a Dance Festival as a spectator. It brought tears to my eyes and gave me goosebumps. All those positive childhood memories came flooding back — the sight of thousands of dancers moving in unison and forming beautiful patterns on the field is just breathtaking. It speaks to your soul.

Now I'm dancing in a folk dance troupe again, and can experience that feeling for myself out on the field.

As a curator, I've seen so many aspects of organizing this major event that the average festivalgoer couldn't even imagine. For example, I had no idea before that there are people at the Song Festival whose only job is to manage [singers] lining up.

Everything has to be meticulously planned. Behind every activity is someone who is a specialist in their area. An enormous number of small but vital tasks have to be coordinated with one another. Huge respect to everyone at the Estonian Song and Dance Festival Foundation (ELTSA) office, who pour their hearts into making all of it work.

How has preparing for the Song and Dance Festival changed over time?

This is my second time serving as curator for foreign groups. Since my first experience was at the Youth Song and Dance Festival, the scale is significantly bigger this time — there are more groups from abroad participating than there were at the youth festival.

How have preparations for the XXVIII Song and XX Dance Festival gone for these groups?

The groups from abroad have been exceptionally diligent! Many of them meet for practice less frequently than groups in Estonia, which means they put in double the effort every time they do meet. The preparation process also begins a bit earlier, and auditions are held sooner, because on top of learning the repertoire, they also have to prepare for their trip to Estonia.

What are the biggest challenges involved in preparing for the Song and Dance Festival?

For groups from abroad, the biggest challenge is definitely the limited number of practices, which means every practice demands intense effort. It's also more difficult for them to find suitable folk dress, which is why members of these groups are permitted to wear folk dress from different regions.

From my perspective as curator, one of the things that makes organizing more complicated is the fact that groups based outside Estonia don't have access to the same Song and Dance Festival registration system as those based in it. This means that all communication and exchanging info happens primarily via email, often involving dozens of people at once. Managing all this info by hand can sometimes mean responses take longer.

How many groups from abroad are are heading to the XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival?

The XXVIII Song Festival will include both Estonian groups based abroad and guest ensembles. A total of 31 diaspora Estonian choirs and ten guest choirs are taking part in the Song Festival, along with four guest wind ensembles.

A total of 38 Estonian dance troupes based abroad will be taking part in the Dance Festival.

What stands out most to you about these groups from abroad?

These groups are united by a deep love for Estonia. They talk about it often, and you can tell that feeling is genuine and deeply heartfelt.

No one takes the chance to participate in the festival for granted. There's also clearly a strong sense of respect for the entire organization of the festival — everyone is so friendly, attentive and appreciative.

This interview with Eneli Vaasna was first published in a Song and Dance Festival newsletter.

The XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival, titled "Iseoma" ("Kinship"), will be held in Tallinn on July 3-6, 2025.

The XXI Dance Festival will include three performances at Kalev Stadium on July 3 and 4, and folk musicians will give a free concert at Tallinn's Freedom Square on Friday, July 4.

The Song and Dance Festival Parade and opening concert of the XXVIII Song Festival will take place on Saturday, July 5, with the main concert to follow on Sunday, July 6.

