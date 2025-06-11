Public transport free for everyone during Song and Dance Festival

Public transport will be free to use in the capital city during this summer's song and dance festivals.

The XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Celebration 'Iseoma' take place July 3-6.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said the city government wants to encourage people to use public transport during this time.

"We invite everyone to come to the celebration on foot, by bike, or using public transport – this way we can all contribute to smoother traffic and a better festival experience," he said in a statement.

Traffic arrangements during the Dance Celebration

First performance of the XX Dance Festival at Tallinn's Kalev Stadium. July 4, 2019. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR

Traffic will be temporarily restricted on the streets surrounding Kalev Central Stadium starting from Friday, June 27. These restrictions will partially or fully affect Võistluse, Staadioni, Püssirohu, and Herne streets as well as Toonela tee. Access will be granted to residents and vehicles with special permits from the organizers.

On Thursday, July 3, from 12:00 to 23:00 and Friday, July 4 from 09:00 to 22:00, Juhkentali will be closed to regular traffic due to dance performances. Access will remain open for public transport and vehicles with special permits.

Traffic arrangements during the procession and Song Celebration

Song Festival procession in 2019. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Saturday, July 5, is the first day of the Song Celebration. During the procession from the city center to the Song Festival Grounds and the major concert held there, regular traffic will be closed in the central area and on Narva maantee from 08:30 to 18:00.

Traffic will be rerouted via Reidi and Pirita tee, with the seaside lane of Pirita tee operating in both directions. Narva maantee will remain closed between Petrooleumi Street and Smuuli tee until 01:00 on July 6. Streets will reopen as soon as possible once the procession and concerts have ended.

Due to the procession and concert on Saturday, July 5, the routes of bus lines No. 1, 2, 3, 5, 16, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 25, 29, 34, 35, 36, 38, 40, 41, 41B, 42, 44, 49, 54, 60, 63, 66, 67, 73, 81, and 83 will be altered. Tram traffic will also be suspended during the procession. Information signs will be placed at stops that are out of service, and up-to-date schedules and changes can be found here.

On Sunday, July 6, the second day of the Song Celebration concerts, the section of Narva maantee between Petrooleumi and Oru streets and the outbound direction of Pirita tee will be closed from 12:30 to 00:30 on 7 July. Two-way traffic will be maintained on the seaside lane of Pirita tee. From 21:00 to 22:30, the routes of bus lines No. 1, 34, 35, 38, 40, 44, 49, 60, 63, and 66 will be altered, and bus line No. 5 will operate on a changed route until the end of the day.

Additional public transport during the celebration

The song festival 2019. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR

Three shuttle bus lines will operate during the celebration to ensure smooth access to the Song and Dance Celebration venues.

Two lines will depart from the city center: shuttle line No. 70 will take passengers from the city center and the bus station to the Dance Celebration venue on July 3-4; shuttle line 80 will transport attendees heading from the city center, central bus station, or the Ülemiste train station area to the Song Celebration on July 5-6. A third line, shuttle No. 90, will connect the Song Festival Grounds with the parking area near KUMU Art Museum and Laagna tee on July 5-6. This route is intended for the buses transporting performance groups.

Shuttle buses 80 and 90, as well as all regular bus lines rerouted via Narva maantee, will stop at temporary bus stops near the intersection of J. Smuuli and Narva maantee during the concert days of July 5-6. These stops will have accessible platforms and waiting areas.

In addition to shuttle services, the frequency of several bus lines (No. 1, 5, 8, 35, 42, 60, 81, and 83) and tram lines (No. 1 and 3) will be increased during the concert days on July 5-6.

On the evenings of the Song Celebration concerts, extra trams will be directed to Kadriorg on tram lines No. 1 and 3 to take attendees to the city center and the Balti jaam, from where those coming from further away can continue their journeys with Elron special trains. For traveling towards the city center, it is recommended to board trams at the Kadriorg and Poska stops.

On the evenings of July 5-6, extra buses to Viimsi will depart from the temporary stop at the Song Festival Grounds' Sea Gate, and extra buses to Lasnamäe will depart from the Mäe Gate stop. Additionally, special night buses will operate exceptionally on the night of Sunday to Monday.

All information related to the Song and Dance Celebration, including maps, is available on the website www.tallinn.ee/laulupidu. The City of Tallinn also supports the celebration with a promotional campaign encouraging people to attend on foot, by bicycle, or using public transport.

All transport-related information and maps can be found at tallinn.ee/laulupidu.

