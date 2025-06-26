Ida-Viru County city to offer free public transport to everyone

In Sillamäe, everyone will now be able to ride public transportation for free. Meanwhile, the Narva city government considers free bus service too expensive and doubts whether residents of the border city are willing to switch from cars to buses.

Residents of Sillamäe have been riding local buses for free for the past eight years. However, after it became clear that annual ticket sales brought in only €500, the city government decided to offer free public transportation to everyone. According to locals, starting in June, Sillamäe is the first municipality in Estonia to provide fare-free rides with no caveats.

"Public transport is becoming more accessible. First and foremost for tourists, since nothing changes for local residents — they already ride for free. But tourists benefit right away. Especially now that we've expanded the service area, and our local bus now runs on Ranna tänav and goes to the Vaivara train station. There are plenty of options — three lines available for free use," said Sillamäe Deputy Mayor Aleksei Stepanov (Center).

While Sillamäe's city buses serve about 15,000 passengers a month, in Narva — Ida-Viru County's largest city — that number is ten times higher. Narva spends around €2 million annually on public transport. A bus ticket costs 70 cents with a travel card or one euro in cash. Free bus rides have been considered in Narva, but the issue comes down to cost and residents' travel habits.

"Our students and elderly residents already use it for free. The question is whether the rest of the population is ready to do the same or whether they'd rather stick with their personal transport," said Aleksei Jevgrafov, chair of the Center Party faction on the Narva City Council.

"It's great that Sillamäe offers free rides. For us, that would mean a cost to the city budget — free transport would be €300,000 a year, and I'll say it right now, that's simply not feasible. One of the biggest problems people have here is finding a place to park. Free transport definitely isn't among the top ten issues in Narva," said Narva Mayor Katri Raik (SDE).

The most popular means of transportation in Narva remains the private car, and a taxi ride costs only about €3. Still, Narva's Center Party members do not rule out the possibility that free public transport could become a campaign issue in the fall.

--

