Fall in voter base in Ida-Viru County won't lead to polling station closures

While the number of voters in northeastern Estonia will fall by several thousand at this autumn's local elections, the region's larger towns will maintain practically the same number of polling stations.

The drop results from a constitutional amendment barring Russian and Belarusian citizens resident in Estonia from voting in local elections, a right they and other third country (non-EU) nationals held until now.

Ida-Viru County also historically has lower voter turnout than other regions.

While reducing the number of polling stations from the current eight was considered in Narva, it was ruled out, mainly because many older people are accustomed to the same polling station and may not vote online.

Narva city secretary Üllar Kaljuste said: "Previous experience with reducing the number of polling stations and switching locations has caused significant confusion among voters, and if we create additional problems by cutting polling stations, it will very likely lead to an even greater fall in the voter base," which he added would be "too much at once for the Narva voter."

However, change may come at the next Riigikogu elections, in 2027.

"We'll get through these elections, see how they go, how high the participation rate is, and then, based on fresh data, make those decisions. It is clear that at some point, polling stations will have to be consolidated," Kaljuste said.

Around 43,000 people could vote in Narva at the last local elections in October 2021, but this will have dropped by around 15,500 without the Russian and Belarusian citizens.

Considering turnout and voting activity of Russian citizens, it's extrapolated that 7,000 Narva residents who voted before will not vote this time.

In nearby Kohtla-Järve, the story is similar. The city does not plan to reduce polling stations, though removing voting rights affects about 6,000 people.

Kohtla-Järve Mayor Henri Kaselo (SDE) said: "It's true that there will be fewer voters, but people are used to going to these polling stations, but in fact, our people have already been quite passive in local elections. So, if we also reduce these opportunities, it would also reduce the legitimacy of our city council. And we certainly don't want that."

"Really, Tallinn has done this, but voter turnout has been significantly higher in Tallinn, and this is not a place where we will economize right now," Kaselo added.

Mobile polling stations are being considered in Kohtla-Järve's smaller districts with fewer than a thousand residents for advance voting in the 2027 Riigikogu elections and the next European elections, in 2029, Kaselo noted.

"In small districts, it may in the future be considered that the same team moves from one district to another during advance voting. It might not be reasonable to hold them for such long periods there," he added.

In Sillamäe, where the electorate is shrinking by about 40 to 45 percent due to the constitutional change, the city government plans to eliminate one polling station.

City secretary Andrei Ionov said that while there were three polling stations in the previous local elections, now two will suffice.

The town had just one polling station open at last year's European Parliament election and the 2023 Riigikogu election.

The removal of the voting right from Russian and Belarusian citizens resident in Estonia required a constitutional amendment, which passed its Riigikogu vote in late March. The change was made over security concerns in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the influence of pro-Kremlin politicians.

