Kohtla-Järve bus pilot project increases ticket sales and complaints

Kohtla-Järve residents have complained that a pilot project allowing them to only board buses via the front doors has led to crowding. However, the sales of bus tickets have risen by almost 20 percent.

Kohtla-Järve is seeking solutions to reduce the number of passengers riding city buses without a ticket. During April, passengers on Kohtla-Järve city buses could board and exit only through the front door outside of peak hours.

"An analysis of bus camera recordings showed that passengers entering through the middle door do not validate their travel cards," said Vitalia Bassarada, senior transportation specialist at the Kohtla-Järve city government.

Passengers are not happy.

"A narrow bottleneck forms at the bus driver's area. If someone stops there, it is difficult to get through. I am not saying that this situation happens on buses all the time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., but it does happen on every other trip," said frequent bus user Pjotr.

"The feedback has been very negative. People call and complain that it's not convenient for them, that it causes discomfort," Bassarada said.

However, the measures have had some effect. In April, the purchase of single tickets increased by 17 percent compared to March and by 14 percent compared to April of last year.

But considering the negative feedback, the city government is considering opening both doors of the buses in May, regardless of the time of day. It also plans to increase ticket inspections.

