Bank cards can now double as bus passes in Tartu

Fare reader on a Tartu city bus.
Source: Joonas Sisask
Starting Wednesday, August 27, Tartu city bus riders can use their bank cards — including virtual cards on smart devices — as personalized bus passes.

Previously, bank cards could only be used to purchase full-price hourly fares. The new system allows riders to buy weekly, monthly and other fixed-period passes on registered bank cards, as well as reduced fares for eligible groups, the City of Tartu announced Wednesday.

Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm said the change makes it easier to pay for and use public transit, which is key to boosting ridership.

"It even allows [riders] to use a virtual bank card on their phone as their bus pass," he added.

For a €3 fee, riders can register their bank cards and link them to fixed-period passes online at tartu.pilet.ee using an ID card, Mobile-ID or Smart-ID. Payments must be made with the same card that will serve as the bus pass.

Riders can register trips with either a physical or digital card by tapping it at the fare reader on board or adding it to their Google or Apple Wallet. Apple Pay users with Express Travel Card enabled can purchase reduced hourly fares even if their phone or Apple Watch battery is dead.

Existing bus passes remain valid, but a registered bank card and a personalized bus pass cannot be used simultaneously.

Fixed-period passes purchased on  a bus pass cannot be transferred to a bank card. However, passes purchased on a bank card will automatically transfer to a rider's personalized bus pass if the card is removed from their account.

Free bus rides during European Mobility Week

From Monday, September 15 through Monday, September 22, Tartu will offer free rides on all city buses for European Mobility Week.

During this period, rides do not need to be registered, and using a card will not deduct any fare.

The city said the initiative will encourage residents and visitors to try more sustainable transport options and new ways of getting around.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

