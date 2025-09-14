Free bus travel in Tartu during European Mobility Week

All bus travel in Tartu will be free from September 15-22 as the city participates in the European Mobility Week initiative.

Travel will be free for all passengers using Tartu city buses from Monday September 15 until late on Monday evening, September 22.

If a ticket or bank card is presented at one of the electronic machines on a bus during Mobility Week, no money will be deducted.

European Mobility Week is celebrated from September 16 -22, with over 800 cities in almost 30 countries participating this year. The aim is to facilitate the use of sustainable modes of transport and change people's transportation habits.

"With Mobility Week, we want to draw attention to various mobility options that are sustainable for the urban environment, as well as encourage the city's residents to try out modes of transport that they have not used before," said Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform).

"It will certainly come as a surprise to many city residents that on several main routes, buses depart every 10 minutes during peak hours on weekdays, with such frequent departures allowing you to comfortably reach your destination on time by bus," he added.

---

