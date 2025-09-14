X!

Free bus travel in Tartu during European Mobility Week

News
Passengers wait for a bus in Tartu.
Passengers wait for a bus in Tartu. Source: Hendrik Kuusk
News

All bus travel in Tartu will be free from September 15-22 as the city participates in the European Mobility Week initiative.

Travel will be free for all passengers using Tartu city buses from Monday September 15 until late on Monday evening, September 22.

If a ticket or bank card is presented at one of the electronic machines on a bus during Mobility Week, no money will be deducted.

European Mobility Week is celebrated from September 16 -22, with over 800 cities in almost 30 countries participating this year. The aim is to facilitate the use of sustainable modes of transport and change people's transportation habits.

"With Mobility Week, we want to draw attention to various mobility options that are sustainable for the urban environment, as well as encourage the city's residents to try out modes of transport that they have not used before," said Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform).

"It will certainly come as a surprise to many city residents that on several main routes, buses depart every 10 minutes during peak hours on weekdays, with such frequent departures allowing you to comfortably reach your destination on time by bus," he added.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:08

Photos: Kenyan stars dominate men's and women's events at 2025 Tallinn Marathon

13:16

Estonia opens new coding academy in Ukraine's Zhytomyr

12:30

ICDS researcher: NATO mission likely to bolster Estonia's air defense

11:48

Free bus travel in Tartu during European Mobility Week

11:02

Estonian Refugee Council launches food aid campaign in Gaza

10:07

Estonia launches new project to support vocational education reform in Zhytomyr

09:15

UK Ambassador to Estonia joins Royal Air Force

08:19

Buffet day brings visitors to onion route on the shore of Lake Peipus

13.09

Isamaa 'recommends' YouTuber calling for violence not run on its Tartu election list

13.09

Gallery: Annual literary street festival takes place in Tallinn

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

13.09

Isamaa 'recommends' YouTuber calling for violence not run on its Tartu election list

12.09

EDF wants Tartu-Helsinki flights despite Eastern Estonia flight restrictions

11.09

Tallinn launches new Estonian language learning campaign on public transport

11.09

Swedbank Tallinn Marathon brings traffic disruption and changes this weekend

13.09

Kenyans take one-two in both men and women's Tallinn half marathon races

09:15

UK Ambassador to Estonia joins Royal Air Force

13.09

ICDS: NATO facing undeclared Baltic Sea hybrid warfare by Russia

13.09

Gallery: Annual literary street festival takes place in Tallinn

12.09

Estonia struggles to meet demand for psychiatric care, says audit

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo