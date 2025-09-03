X!

Tartu introduces new red bikes to city's bicycle sharing scheme

A new OSAV bike in Tartu.
A new OSAV bike in Tartu. Source: Hendrik Kuusk
Tartu is testing a new model of electric bicycle, which may eventually become the long-term replacement of those currently used in the city's bike sharing scheme.

The new models, which were manufactured in Portugal are in line to replace the current bikes, which have already been in use in the city for 6 years. The new bikes, manufactured by Wegoshare Lda, are affectionately known as "OSAV."

Most of the bikes in the city's bike sharing system at present are Targa Tartu bikes ("TARK") manufactured by Bewegen, with a small number of "ILUS" models created by the Estonian company Better Than Driving OÜ also still in service. All three models – "ILUS," "TARK" and "OSAV" – will be available to Tartu residents until the end of the current season.

"We constantly have to keep up with technological developments and meet users' expectations in terms of the convenience and safety of the bikes. The development of both the bicycle fleet and the software is an ongoing process. For example, new red bicycles and older ones can be unlocked with both a bus card and a mobile phone. Such innovations enable us to offer a service that is in line with modern usage habits and expectations," said Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform).

Initially, 14 "OSAV" electric bikes will be added to the bike sharing system to test their compatibility. The new bikes have a red Tartu frame and black details, which make them highly visible in traffic and fit with the city's visual identity.

Editor: Michael Cole

