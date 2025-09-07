X!

Raul Rebane: And we whine...

Opinion
Raul Rebane.
Raul Rebane. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Opinion

In an atmosphere of money, the car tax and complaining, the most valuable thing — pride in one's country and people — can easily be lost, Raul Rebane writes.

Elections are approaching. For political parties, they are the Olympic Games — a chance to reset the balance of power on the big stage. That is why the rhetoric is getting harsher and the tone sharper. Friends no longer recognize friends and bridges are burned not only behind but also ahead.

Some aspects of public communication are downright irritating.

In Estonian, as is well known, there are four moods of speech: indicative, imperative, conditional and quotative. Today, however, two more have emerged: whining and nagging. Or combinations thereof, like "confidently whining" or "commandingly nagging."

The main subject of whining is money. Either there isn't enough, it is being misused or people don't know how to earn it. The overuse of the word "money" has already reached an extreme. The signs that media discourse wouldn't move beyond money were already in the air from August to December last year. The state and the people became equated with the budget. The same is true now. Whatever channel you turn on, the likelihood is extremely high that someone will be talking about money.

The favorite topic is the car tax. The word (automaks) is used in Estonia right now more than the word "mother." It has become the alpha and omega of everything, as if the state either lives or dies by it. It is perfectly clear that the government fastened the first button wrong when introducing this tax, and now of course the rest don't line up either. But still, enough is enough. Elections are too important to spend a large part of the debate on something that accounts for less than 0.1 percent of total tax revenue. What issues, because of this, are left undiscussed?

Why does talk about money dominate so completely? I think there are two reasons. One is media fashion: if someone is talking about it, others feel they must as well. The second reason is that money is easy to talk about. Four hundred euros more, five hundred less, 0.25 percent here or there — filling hours with such speculation creates the impression that "I'm standing with my people's interests."

Writer Roy T. Bennett once listed 15 things money cannot buy: time, happiness, peace of mind, honesty, love, character, manners, health, respect, morals, trust, patience, style, common sense and dignity.

Has anyone heard these words used in an election campaign? They don't exist in pre-election Estonia. For the sake of talking about money, all of them are sacrificed — above all, manners, style and dignity. Everyone is following the old Soviet joke: Armenian Radio was asked if there would be love under communism. The radio answered: no, because "no money, no love."

This total fixation on money means no one has the time or space left to talk about bigger things. Goals and means have been confused. Right now, the impression is that because of a lack of money, Estonia is some miserable backwater, a poor and unfortunate state. But it's not true. No one denies that life has suffered after the pandemic and during the war in Ukraine, but to sink into despair is clear exaggeration. After all, we are not at war.

In this atmosphere of money, car tax and whining, it is easy to lose sight of what is most valuable: pride in one's country and people. I would place more trust in the people. Only a handful flee to the Canary Islands out of war panic, companies and individuals are working hard to find ways out of the major problems caused by COVID and war. Theater tickets are impossible to get, university admissions are at record highs and the mushroom harvest is extraordinary. Estonia enjoyed the Song Festival and conquered Riga in support of our basketball team. Estonia and the Estonian people are better than what this election campaign suggests.

Of course, mine is just one way of looking at things. It is up to each person to decide what to listen to and whom to believe.

But when some political preacher in his party's church folds his arms across his chest and declares: "Let us all read this article from that portal together and let us whine!" — at least I reserve the right not to join in.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:40

Center and Reform unveil Tallinn frontrunners for October local elections

14:15

SVT: GPS disruption has affected 123,000 flights in the Baltic region

14:03

Young Estonian judokas take two medals at European champs

11:35

Expert: Education and wealth gap increasingly clear in Estonian schools

09:34

Raul Rebane: And we whine...

08:42

Gallery: Honey Festival offers wide selection despite poor harvest

08:35

SDE puts forward Elo Kiivet as the party's Tartu mayoral candidate

08:30

Experts: Eesti 200 could lose voters to Parempoolsed

06.09

Daniil Glinka makes Cassis Open final after straight set victory Updated

06.09

New funding model will harmonize vocational teacher wages

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.09

Nearly 72,000 people in Estonia lose the vote ahead of October's local elections

06.09

Gallery Beatification mass held in Tallinn for Archbishop Eduard Profittlich

05.09

New Estonian ID cards experiencing glitches as store loyalty cards

04.09

Tallinn's new 'Manhattan' high-rise to tower over Mustamäe

06.09

Estonia holds off Italy for nearly an hour before 5–0 World Cup qualifier loss

05.09

US to rotate tank unit to Estonia, reposition HIMARs training unit in Lithuania

02.09

Shoplifters increasingly just ordinary people in Estonia

06.09

Gallery: March in support of Palestine held in Tallinn

06.09

Test plant in Narva to extract calcium carbonate from oil shale ash

09:34

Raul Rebane: And we whine...

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo