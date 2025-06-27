X!

Tartu bike paths creating disagreements among city council opposition

Tartu Smart Bike Share bikes parked at a docking station in a Tartu park.
Tartu Smart Bike Share bikes parked at a docking station in a Tartu park. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
New bike paths are being constructed in the center of Tartu this summer, but opposition members of the city council believe a more comprehensive approach is needed.

This week, a section of Vabaduse puiestee between the Arch Bridge (Kaarsild) and the Freedom Bridge (Vabadussild) will be closed for reconstruction until the end of August.

By autumn, the traffic lanes for cars will be narrowed, and separate pedestrian and bike lanes will be built. Tähtvere Street is also undergoing repairs, and Lai Street will be converted into a one-way street.

"We now have €13 million available from a national support measure to build out the main network of bike lanes, which includes the Vabaduse puiestee section, Tähtvere Street, Lai Street, all the ones I just mentioned will receive funding from this measure," Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform) told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Bike lanes are also planned for the busy Turu tänav, but planning is still underway.

Tartu's Vabaduse puiestee will be closed to traffic until August 31. Source: Ragnar Vutt /Kaader.ee

Tamm said it is important to keep different road users separated. Tartu set a goal five years ago to reduce car dependency and promote cycling. For example, the city no longer builds shared-use paths for pedestrians and cyclists.

According to Isamaa member and city councilor Tõnis Lukas, Tartu's Old Town should be closed off to cars entirely. That would free up space for both cyclists and pedestrians.

"I think balanced development is important, and I would, for example, make the city center — or our city center — a completely car-free zone. But to do that, cars must be able to bypass the city. So I would not restrict drivers too much or narrow too many roads around the downtown area, because that allows people to get around without driving through the center. The center itself could then become a pedestrian-only zone. It's all about balance," Lukas told the show.

City councilor Pärtel Piirimäe (Eesti 200) said Tartu needs a complete network of bike lanes that would allow people to cycle from one end of the city to the other, especially since Tartu is a relatively compact city.

"In reality, we do not have a full network of bike lanes. That should have been in place at the latest when the city launched the bike-share system, which has brought many more bikes to the streets. Right now, most of them are riding on sidewalks, which actually puts pedestrians at risk. I believe pedestrian safety has become the biggest issue," Piirimäe said.

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

