Tartu's Vabaduse puiestee re-opens to traffic

Tartu's Vabaduse puiestee is now open for traffic once again after undergoing reconstruction work over the summer.

Work on revamping Vabaduse puiestee in central Tartu will continue, though from this week, cars will once again be able to drive along the road. Bus services have been operating there since the beginning of September, while bicycle lanes are not yet fully usable.

The final work to complete the section between the famous Arch Bridge (Kaarsild) and Lai tänav will continue until October.

There are no major changes to car or bus traffic on the newly-renovated street.

Further renovation work is planned for 2026.

