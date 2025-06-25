Reconstruction work to begin on Tartu's Vabaduse puiestee this Thursday

This Thursday (June 26), reconstruction work gets underway on Tartu's Vabaduse puiestee between the Arch Bridge (Kaarsild) and Lai tänav. The section of the road will be closed to motor traffic until the end of August.

The section of Vabaduse puiestee in central Tartu between the Arch Bridge and Gildi tänav is scheduled to re-open for motor traffic by August 31. The reconstruction work aims to improve access to and from Magistri parking lot and the city center. Throughout the construction work, the car park on Vabaduse puiestee will be accessible via Gildi tänav.

More detailed information about the traffic changes during the reconstruction, including those impacting public transport, can be found (in Estonian) here.

