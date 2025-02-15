X!

No Car-Free Avenue in Tartu this year

Car-Free Avenue 2024 in Tartu.
For the past five summers, Tartu has transformed Vabaduse puiestee into a car-free zone, hosting various cultural events. However, this year, the city has decided to forgo the initiative due to budget constraints.

The idea of transforming Vabaduse puiestee (Freedom Avenue in Estonian) in Tartu into a car-free zone for one month each summer was first implemented in 2020. Under the concept of Autovabaduse puiestee (Car-Free Avenue), for the past five summers, residents of Tartu and visitors to the city have been able to spend time on what is usually a busy thoroughfare — walking, enjoying concerts and participating in various events throughout July.

However, both the number of events held on Autovabaduse puiestee and its associated costs have increased year by year. In its inaugural year, Tartu spent €80,000 on the initiative, hosting 30 events along the boulevard.

By 2023, the cost had risen to €190,000 and last year — when Tartu held the title of European Capital of Culture — the budget increased further to €200,000. The number of events also grew, reaching 60 in 2023 and 100 last year. Deputy Mayor of Tartu Lemmit Kaplinski stated that due to budget constraints, the city will not organize Autovabaduse puiestee this summer.

"When planning the city budget, we have had to find cost-saving measures across all sectors, and it has become clear that we cannot implement Autovabaduse puiestee or an alternative venue on the same scale this year. We must also manage city assets responsibly," Kaplinski said.

Over the past five years, Autovabaduse puiestee has attracted a total of 825,000 visitors. The highest attendance — 200,000 visits — was recorded last year during the European Capital of Culture celebrations, Kaplinski added.

"You won't find this level of efficiency with most cultural events," he said.

Kaplinski noted that Autovabaduse puiestee has also served its purpose as an urban space experiment, providing valuable insights that will be considered in the detailed planning of the upcoming Siuru cultural center. The development of Siuru is expected to change the overall appearance and function of Vabaduse puiestee in the future.

This summer, the city plans to replace Autovabaduse puiestee with a "summer project," for which the budget is set at €50,000.

"We will identify a new location — either in the city center or even in the Old Town — where we feel there is a need for fresh ideas, helping people discover new spaces, hosting events that may not have been held there before and reimagining our shared urban environment. The project will include elements of a cultural program as well as some of the infrastructure used for Autovabaduse puiestee," Kaplinski explained.

The program for the new initiative will be developed by the Tartu Events Center. On Friday, the center's director, Maarja Liba, declined to provide further details about the new concept. Liba stated that once final agreements have been reached, more information about the program and its structure will be shared.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

