Gallery: Tartu opens Car-Free Avenue with memorable concerts

Car-Free Avenue 2024 opened in Tartu.
On July 6, the Car-Free Avenue or Autovabaduse puiestee was opened in Tartu. The opening concert featured Mahavok featuring boipepperoni and An-Marlen.

In its fifth summer, Car-Free Avenue becomes the heart and meeting point of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024. From July 6 to August 12, every Tartu resident, friend and guest is invited to the Car-Free Avenue to enjoy a pleasant place with room for joy and good thoughts!

The entire program is available HERE.

Editor: Annika Remmel, Marcus Turovski

