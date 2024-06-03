Car Free Avenue returns to Tartu for fifth year

Tartu's Car Free Avenue (Autovabaduse puiestee) will return to the city for the fifth time this summer from July 6 to August 12.

The grand opening will coincide with the Emajõe festival and be rounded off with the Tartu Food and Wine Festival.

As usual, the event takes place between the market building and Kaarsild Bridge for the duration.

Culture events will take place between Thursday and Saturday every week. There will be dance nights on Fridays, activities for families on Saturdays, and Sundays end with an outdoor cinema.

Car Free Avenue is organized by the City of Tartu, Tartu 2024, Tiigi Seltsimaja, Tartu Turg, Tartu Noorsootöö Keskus, and other partners.

The last day of 'Car-free Avenue' in Tartu. Source: Mana Kaasik

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!