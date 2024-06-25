Tartu's Vabaduse puiestee closed for six weeks from June 30

Tartu's Vabaduse puiestee will close for six weeks from Sunday (June 30) while Car Free Avenue (Autovabaduse puiestee) takes place in the city center until mid-August. The area will be closed to traffic until late evening on August 16.

The section of Vabaduse puiestee between Uueturu tänav and Magistri tänav parking lot will be closed on Sunday, June 30 at 4 a.m. A detour can be taken from Rahu Bridge – Narva maantee – Vabaduse Bridge and the other way around. Poe tänav can be accessed through Ülikooli tänav.

Temporary stops for taxis and tourist buses will be created on Vabaduse puiestee opposite the Magistri tänav parking lot. Three spots are designated for each type of transport.

Information on traffic updates can be found HERE. Information on bus routes can be found HERE.

Car Free Avenue will host concerts, open-air cinema, family events, and others from July 6 til August 12 as part of a culture program. It is part of the Tartu 2024 main program.

The whole Autovabaduse puiestee program can be found HERE.

--

