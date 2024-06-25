Tartu's Vabaduse puiestee closed for six weeks from June 30

News
Fans watching the European Championship 2020 final football match on Car-Free Avenue on July 11, 2021.
Fans watching the European Championship 2020 final football match on Car-Free Avenue on July 11, 2021. Source: Silver Gutmann.
News

Tartu's Vabaduse puiestee will close for six weeks from Sunday (June 30) while Car Free Avenue (Autovabaduse puiestee) takes place in the city center until mid-August. The area will be closed to traffic until late evening on August 16.

The section of Vabaduse puiestee between Uueturu tänav and Magistri tänav parking lot will be closed on Sunday, June 30 at 4 a.m. A detour can be taken from Rahu Bridge – Narva maantee – Vabaduse Bridge and the other way around. Poe tänav can be accessed through Ülikooli tänav.

Temporary stops for taxis and tourist buses will be created on Vabaduse puiestee opposite the Magistri tänav parking lot. Three spots are designated for each type of transport.

Information on traffic updates can be found HERE. Information on bus routes can be found HERE.

Car Free Avenue will host concerts, open-air cinema, family events, and others from July 6 til August 12 as part of a culture program. It is part of the Tartu 2024 main program.

The whole Autovabaduse puiestee program can be found HERE.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Lotta Raidna

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:26

Julika Luts: Ukraine as an EU member a victory for Estonia

17:47

A-Gallery opens Eliza Hiiop's solo exhibition 'Sensory Spaces'

17:23

Skeleton unearthed during excavations on Tallinn street

17:15

Estonian jewelers open joint exhibition in Portugal

16:58

Politico: Kaja Kallas approved for EU top job by negotiators

16:55

Seto Folk and Dance Festival to be held in Värska

16:25

Põltsamaa exhibition highlights famous regional food and wine

16:06

Tartu's Vabaduse puiestee closed for six weeks from June 30

15:33

No long queues on Estonian side of Narva border crossing

15:16

MP: Car tax will probably not take effect from January 1

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.06

Narva border crossing reopens after two-day closure Updated

24.06

Midsummer: 100 domestic violence reports, 90 people taken to drunk tank Updated

13:37

President Karis decides not to promulgate Estonia's car tax law

24.06

Gallery: Midsummer celebrated in Tallinn

09:16

Card payments soon possible without internet access

23.06

Gallery: Estonia's annual Victory Day parade returns to Narva

23.06

Gallery: King Felipe VI of Spain visits Estonia

24.06

Economist: Wages will continue to grow faster than prices

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo